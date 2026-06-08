Metropolitan Dermatology Introduces Nevisense® Technology for Advanced Melanoma Detection

Now available in Newton, Clark, and Vineland locations

CLARK, N.J., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Dermatology is proud to announce the addition of Nevisense®, a cutting-edge, non-invasive melanoma detection technology, now available at its Newton, Clark, and Vineland offices. With this advancement, Metropolitan Dermatology is currently the only practice in NJ offering this innovative diagnostic tool.

Dr. Alex Doctoroff, CEO, Medical Director

Nevisense® utilizes electrical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) to analyze suspicious moles beneath the skin's surface, providing physicians with an additional layer of information beyond what can be seen visually. This advanced technology enhances clinical decision-making and supports earlier, more accurate detection of melanoma—the deadliest form of skin cancer.

"Early detection is critical when it comes to melanoma," said Dr. Alex Doctoroff, CEO and Medical Director, at Metropolitan Dermatology. "By incorporating Nevisense® into our practice, we are giving our patients access to one of the most advanced diagnostic tools available today, improving both accuracy and peace of mind."

Key Advantages of Nevisense® Include:

Non-invasive and painless evaluation of suspicious lesions

Improved diagnostic accuracy when used alongside visual examination and dermoscopy

Reduction in unnecessary biopsies, helping patients avoid discomfort and scarring

Early detection support, which is critical for successful melanoma treatment outcomes

Nevisense® is FDA-approved and widely used in Europe, and its introduction to Metropolitan Dermatology underscores the practice's commitment to staying at the forefront of dermatologic innovation and patient care.

Patients visiting the Newton, Clark, and Vineland locations can now benefit from this state-of-the-art technology as part of their comprehensive skin evaluations.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please contact Metropolitan Dermatology at (877) 458-9070 or visit MetropolitanDerm.com.

About Metropolitan Dermatology

Metropolitan Dermatology is a privately owned, leading provider of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services in New Jersey and Staten Island, New York. With a team of highly trained specialists and a commitment to innovation, the practice offers comprehensive care tailored to each patient's needs across multiple convenient locations.

Media Contact:

Kristine Walters

VP of Operations, Metropolitan Dermatology

732-574-1399, ext. 222

[email protected]

SOURCE Metropolitan Dermatology