Metropolitan Dermatology Opens 23rd Office in Williamstown, NJ, Expanding Access to Same-Day Dermatology Care

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Dermatology is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Williamstown, New Jersey, marking the practice's 23rd location and expanding access to high-quality dermatologic care for patients across South Jersey. The new office offers convenient same-day appointments and a full spectrum of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services.

Metropolitan Dermatology at Williamstown

The Williamstown location will provide comprehensive care for patients of all ages, treating a wide range of common skin, hair, and nail conditions. Services include diagnosis and treatment for conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, rashes, warts, fungal infections, hair loss, and skin cancer. The practice also offers skin cancer screenings and advanced surgical dermatology procedures, including mole removal, cyst excision, and treatment for precancerous and cancerous lesions.

In addition to medical and surgical care, the new office will provide aesthetic dermatology services designed to help patients look and feel their best. Cosmetic treatments include Botox® injections, anti-aging solutions, wrinkle reduction, and personalized skincare treatments to improve skin texture and appearance.

"Our mission has always been to make expert dermatology care accessible and convenient for our patients," said Dr Alex Doctoroff, the CEO at Metropolitan Dermatology and Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Columbia University Medical Center and New York Presbyterian Hospital. "Opening our 23rd office in Williamstown allows us to bring same-day appointments and comprehensive dermatologic care closer to the communities that need it most."

Patients visiting the Williamstown office will benefit from modern facilities, experienced dermatology providers, and personalized treatment plans tailored to their individual skin health needs.

Appointments are now available, including same-day visits for urgent skin concerns such as rapidly changing moles, severe rashes, infections, or sudden hair loss.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, patients can visit the Metropolitan Dermatology website or contact the Williamstown office directly.

About Metropolitan Dermatology

Metropolitan Dermatology is a leading dermatology practice with 23 locations dedicated to providing high-quality medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin care. The practice offers comprehensive dermatologic services including skin cancer detection and treatment, management of common and complex skin conditions, and advanced cosmetic procedures to help patients achieve healthy, confident skin.

