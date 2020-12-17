Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates Joins GI Alliance

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, today announced expansion in Louisiana through a partnership with the largest GI physician group in the state, Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates (MGA) in New Orleans. Including partner physicians in Baton Rouge and Thibodaux, GI Alliance now represents 49 gastroenterologists and 64 advanced practice providers in the state of Louisiana. Nationwide, GI Alliance represents more than 800 total providers including over 420 gastroenterologists and physicians and 380 advanced practice providers.

MGA, founded in 1983, specializes in providing gastroenterology care including colon cancer screening procedures, treatment of GERD, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and treatment of diseases of the liver and pancreas. MGA serves patients in the New Orleans area with a team of 26 gastroenterologists, 21 advanced practice providers, and three locations in New Orleans, Metairie, and Westbank.

"GI Alliance is pleased to welcome Metro GI, a practice nationally recognized for their experienced physicians and commitment to clinical excellence," said Dr. Jim Weber, CEO of GI Alliance. "GI Alliance is now the leading provider of cost-effective, high-quality GI care in Louisiana serving patients in expanding network of physicians across the state."

"We are eager to join forces with GI Alliance. We will be better able to serve our patients by combining our resources and working collaboratively with physicians who share our dedication to excellence across the country," said Dr. Steve Venturatos, President of MGA.

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization representing independent gastroenterologists operating in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas. GI practices that are part of GI Alliance are focused on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide to align interests and improve the quality of care for patients.

