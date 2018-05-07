Metropolitan King County Council to Vote on Emergency Ordinance Regarding Development of an Asphalt Plant Next to the Cedar River

MAPLE VALLEY HEIGHTS, Wash., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today the King County Council put up for a vote a proposed emergency ordinance renewing a moratorium on accepting an application by Lakeside Industries to build a hot asphalt plant in the residential community of Maple Valley Heights, next to the Cedar River. The proposed ordinance, which would renew the existing moratorium under Ordinance 18611 before it expires on May 13, came about as a result of protests from residents in the Maple Valley Heights and surrounding communities and a letter from King County Water District 90 that was highly critical of the proposed development. Because of the nature of the permitting process, it is crucial that the ordinance be renewed BEFORE the May 13 expiration date, otherwise, the construction of this plant may be unstoppable.

The proposed ordinance notes that "The upper part of the Cedar river is the source for drinking water for the 1.4 million people in the greater Seattle area, and the Cedar river provides aquatic habitat for chinook salmon, coho salmon, sockeye salmon, kokanee, winter steelhead, bull trout and coastal cutthroat" and cites the "potential impacts of contamination from industrial uses on water quality in close proximity to the Cedar River."

An attorney for Citizens to Stop SR 169 Asphalt Plant, Claudia M. Newman Henry, stated in a letter to the Council that "There can be no dispute that an asphalt plant at this location would have devastating impacts to both the environment and the rural Maple Valley Heights community" and further stated that "If the Council disregards this unique opportunity and instead passively allows the moratorium to expire, the Council will be sending a clear message to multiple stakeholders, rural residents, and entities such as King County Water District 90 – 'your concerns don't matter to us.'"

Spokesperson for Citizens to Stop SR 169 Asphalt Plant, Angela Flick, stated that "we urge King County residents to immediately contact their Council member in support of the moratorium, which will renew Ordinance 18611 before it expires on May 13. This time it's our neighborhood – next time, it could be yours."

Contact your King County Council Members: https://www.kingcounty.gov/council/councilmembers/find_district.aspx

