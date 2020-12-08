Metropolitan Partners Group Expands Team With Six New Hires

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Partners Group ("Metropolitan"), a private credit fund manager based in New York that provides short-term, senior-secured, collateralized loans to small and mid-sized, non-sponsored businesses, today announced that Ed Giordano has joined Metropolitan as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), replacing Eric Chasser who has taken on the new role of Chief Operating Officer at Metropolitan.

Giordano brings more than 15 years of experience in finance roles at credit funds prior to joining Metropolitan. He served as CFO for H.I.G. Capital's Credit Platform for six years, where he was responsible for the financial reporting and operations oversight of a $13 billion portfolio, and was Managing Director and Chief Accounting Officer of Black Diamond Capital Management ("BDCM"), where he was responsible for overseeing all finance, accounting, tax and operational activities for BDCM and its affiliates.

Metropolitan also added five more professionals in its investment, asset management and administrative divisions this year, including Jonathan Fung, who joined Metropolitan as Senior Vice President in Asset Management. In addition to Fung, the firm added an investment analyst, an asset management analyst, an investor relations analyst and a controller. Metropolitan's team biographies can be found on the firm's website.

"Despite the many challenges that COVID-19 has created for small businesses across all sectors, we have been fortunate to have identified and recruited top talent to join our team in 2020 in all of our business divisions," said Paul Lisiak, Managing Partner and Founder of Metropolitan. "Prior to the pandemic commencing, we identified certain team positions that we felt were needed to grow our firm as we were experiencing—and continue to experience—increased volume of private credit lending opportunities in the niche area of the market in which we focus—small and mid-sized, non-sponsored businesses. By adding to the breadth and depth of our executive, asset management, investment and administrative teams in a way that directly aligns with the increased activity in our specific market, we believe we will be ideally positioned to increase the number of deals we take on—identifying fundamentally sound, small to mid-sized businesses to collaborate with as they address near-term challenges they are experiencing as a result of the pandemic."

"I am very excited to be part of the Metropolitan team, which is a leader in the non-sponsored, middle-market lending space, and have the opportunity to expand the firm's finance capabilities and work alongside its exceptional executive leadership team," said Ed Giordano.

Below are the professional biographies of Metropolitan's newest senior team members.

Ed Giordano has joined Metropolitan as the firm's Chief Financial Officer. Ed has more than 15 years of experience focused on overseeing finance functions of credit funds. Prior to joining Metropolitan in 2020, Ed spent six years as CFO of H.I.G. Capital's Credit Platform where he was responsible for the financial reporting and operations oversight of a $13 billion portfolio. Previously, Ed was Managing Director and Chief Accounting Officer of Black Diamond Capital Management ("BDCM") where he was responsible for overseeing all finance, accounting, tax and operational activities for BDCM and its affiliates. Ed was also a Senior Manager in Ernst & Young's and previously Arthur Andersen's Transaction Advisory Services practices, where he led teams providing financial, tax and human capital due diligence services to large private equity and strategic buyers. Ed started his career in Arthur Andersen's audit practice where he was a Senior Manager responsible for the audit process for regulated investment companies and companies in various other industries. Ed graduated from Villanova University with a B.S. in Accounting.

Jonathan Fung is a Senior Vice President on Metropolitan's Asset Management team. His responsibilities include asset management and evaluation of firm investments. Prior to joining Metropolitan, Jonathan was an investor and C-Level portfolio company operator for Kuzari Group. Previously, Jonathan was an operating executive for St. Cloud Capital, responsible for sourcing new investments and operating an industrial services portfolio company, as CFO and ultimately acting-CEO. Earlier in his career, Jonathan held investing and asset management roles with Macquarie and Shamrock Holdings (the Roy E. Disney family office). He began his career as an investment banking analyst in the Aerospace & Defense group of Houlihan Lokey and as a private debt analyst with St. Cloud Capital. Jonathan graduated from the University of Southern California with a B.S. in Business Administration and received his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

About Metropolitan Partners Group

Metropolitan Partners Group is a private credit firm based in New York City that provides collateralized loans to small and mid-sized, non-sponsored businesses. Metropolitan's funds deliver senior-secured, short-term funding to companies that have quality operations, assets and a strong profit opportunity, but lack efficient access to capital. The firm provides short-term loans of $10 million to $30 million to fundamentally sound companies, with a typical loan term of 12 to 36 months. Since its inception in 2008, Metropolitan has deployed more than $1.1 billion of capital and completed over 95 investments with companies across various business sectors, including financial services, specialty finance, healthcare services, workforce housing, telecom, data and media, and agriculture. To learn more, go to: http://www.metpg.com

