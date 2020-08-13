Metropolitan Partners Group Finances Tilting Point's Second User Acquisition Fund

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Partners Group Management, LLC ("Metropolitan"), a direct-lending fund manager that provides senior-secured, transitional capital to small and mid-sized businesses in the U.S., closed an investment to finance the expansion of gaming marketing and publishing company Tilting Point's User Acquisition Fund. This represents Metropolitan's second investment in Tilting Point after providing initial financing for its User Acquisition Fund in July 2018 and providing the company with growth capital to continue building on its powerful AI-driven marketing technology.

Tilting Point provides top mobile game developers with the marketing and publishing expertise they need to scale their games to success. Since forming a relationship with Metropolitan, Tilting Point has grown significantly, increasing its revenue run-rate nearly 10x. Tilting Point will use Metropolitan's facility to continue funding the user acquisition campaigns that developers need to scale their games.

"We are excited to continue to expand our relationship with Metropolitan, which has worked hard to structure creative solutions for Tilting Point and has remained a supportive and additive partner through our growth," said Kevin Segalla, Tilting Point's Chief Executive Officer. "This additional financing will allow us to complete the business development efforts we engaged in during the past two years, which focused on building an on-the-ground presence in new markets throughout Europe and Asia. Additionally, the current environment has increased the actionability of our pipeline, as lower ad costs combined with higher user engagement has raised demand even further."

"Tilting Point has consistently proven its ability to help mobile game developers grow through a sophisticated, predictive engine and disciplined underwriting approach," said Paul Lisiak, Metropolitan's Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer. "We are pleased to expand on our existing relationship with Tilting Point and provide further support to its talented management team and ongoing business growth, particularly in the constrained credit environment in which we are all operating where developers have less access to capital."

"It has been a pleasure working with Tilting Point's management team, which has consistently proven its ability to accurately predict revenue streams and successfully convert its pipeline," said Arvind Krishnamurthy, Managing Director at Metropolitan Partners Group and project lead on the transaction. "We aim to help Tilting Point continue to competitively position itself within its industry and accelerate through what has been a difficult economic environment for all companies."

About Metropolitan Partners Group

Metropolitan Partners Group is a direct-lending fund manager that provides senior-secured, transitional capital to small and mid-sized businesses in the U.S. that have not had an institutional investor, are going through a period of growth and require additional capital in order to achieve scale. The firm provides short-term loans of $5 million to $30 million to fundamentally sound companies with a typical loan term of 12 to 36 months. Since its inception in 2008, Metropolitan has deployed more than $1 billion of capital and completed over 85 investments with companies across several business sectors, including specialty finance and financial services, transitional farmland, affordable housing and technology & media. To learn more, go to: http://www.metpg.com

About Tilting Point

Tilting Point provides top mobile game developers with the marketing and publishing expertise they need to scale their live games to success. Its technology platform and publishing operations allow developers to focus on making the best possible games while minimizing investment risk through a unique business model. To learn more, go to: www.tiltingpoint.com

For Media Inquiries:

Catherine Polisi Jones

Polisi Jones

917.330.8934

[email protected]

For Borrower Inquiries:

Arvind Krishnamurthy

Metropolitan Partners Group

646.961.3022

[email protected]

SOURCE Metropolitan Partners Group Management, LLC

Related Links

https://metpg.com

