Metropolitan Partners Group Hires Adam Goodfriend As Managing Director

Adam Goodfriend, Managing Director, is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and executing investments at Metropolitan. Tweet this

In his new role, Goodfriend is responsible for sourcing, evaluating and executing investments at Metropolitan. Prior to joining Metropolitan, Goodfriend was the Chief Investment Officer of Alpha Square Group, a large Asian-backed family office, where he was responsible for portfolio strategy and construction, investment allocations and portfolio management activities. He was also a founder and CIO of The Alberleen Group and Alberleen Family Office Solutions (AFOS), two entities engaged in providing direct investing opportunities to select family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Adam has more than 30 years of experience in direct investing, investment banking, capital markets and asset management, previously working at major financial institutions, including Banc of America, JP Morgan Chase, and SG Cowen. He was also the Co-founder of The Airlie Group, a hedge fund managing high yield bonds and leveraged loan assets. Adam graduated with a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of Business.