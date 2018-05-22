Metropolitan State University of Denver Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for Campus-Wide 5-Year Contract

"For about eight years, Metropolitan State University of Denver has used Kaltura to store and deliver audio, video and other media content. Information Technology Services and AHEC's Procurement & Distribution Services recently led a request-for-proposal process required by state purchasing rules. During the RFP process, a group of MSU Denver faculty and staff members evaluated the proposals submitted by six vendors. YuJa, a comprehensive video-management solution, was selected because of its state-of-the-art features and competitive pricing," said Information Technology Services and AHEC's Procurement & Distribution Services in a joint statement.

The YuJa Enterprise Video Platform provides a proven, scalable platform that seamlessly integrates with the college's existing SaaS-based Blackboard Learning Management System (LMS) to support a wide-variety of video-based activities including digital asset management, video hosting and streaming, video capture and recording. In addition, the Yuja Enterprise Video Platform provides alignment with relevant compliance and analytics tracking processes.

"Our partnership with Metro State Denver demonstrates the leadership position that YuJa has established in providing higher-ed organizations with effective, proven and scalable video solutions," said Dr. Ajit Singh, President of YuJa Corporation.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Our products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve organizations of all sizes within all sectors including higher-ed, K-12, government and corporate delivering video experiences including lecture capture, live streaming, media management, video conferencing, and immersive social & mobile engagement tools. We have legal headquarters in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California and Canadian offices in both Waterloo and Toronto.

MSU Denver is a leader in educating Coloradans in university programs particularly relevant to the state's economy and the demands of today's employers. With the highest number of ethnically diverse students among the state's four-year colleges, MSU Denver offers 76 majors plus master's degrees in accounting, business, health administration, teaching and social work. Nearly 20,000 students are currently enrolled at MSU Denver, and 75 percent of the University's 87,000 graduates have remained in Colorado as valuable members of the state's workforce.

