MetroSampler.com Announces Partnership with JNH Lifestyles

BOULDER, Colo., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroSampler.com today announced JNH Lifestyles, (www.jnhlifestyles.com) retailer of Amazon's #1 best-selling infrared sauna. JNH Lifestyles will become a platinum sponsor and the largest advertiser on MetroSampler.com's nationwide network of 34 websites serving a metro population of over 55 million people.
"The entire JNH Lifestyles infrared sauna team is excited to partner and grow alongside AboutBoulder.com, OnDenver.com, and the rest of the MetroSampler.com's family of publications," says Erika Romain, the general manager of JNH Lifestyles. MetroSampler.com is proud to partner with companies such as JNH Lifestyles, and previously announced NewWaterH2, who are focused on improving the health and wellness of its audience.
Scott Armstrong, founder and president of the MetroSampler.com network, stated, "Our unique digital advertising opportunities help bridge the gap between the content readers want to view and disseminating the messages advertisers need to spread, MetroSampler.com is in a strong position to grow with JNH and our family of local and national sponsors." Armstrong continues, "Building a trusting relationship with both readers and advertisers is paramount to our MetroSampler.com team, so we are committed to partnering with organizations that share our same goals. JNH is just such an organization and an ideal partner."
About MetroSampler.com
MetroSampler.com is an emerging multimedia platform, delivering valued content to a diverse audience. It provides local artists, businesses, and charities with a voice to share their stories with those living, working, and visiting various cities and communities. MetroSampler.com contains a vast network of resources for food, fun, shopping, community, and culture. A network of local writers, photographers, and entrepreneurs contribute content to our sites with fresh daily articles. For more information, please email info@metrosampler.com.
