MetroStar Amplifies Open Source Strategy with Appointment of Former Perlogix Leadership

RESTON, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroStar is pleased to announce the appointment of former Perlogix Founder Tim Marcinowski as Sr. Director of Open Source Solutions. Founded in 2018, Perlogix developed a reputation for superior DevSecOps, cybersecurity, data operations, and software development delivery for a distributed federal customer base.

At Perlogix, Marcinowski quickly created growth for customers like the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by focusing on deploying security-minded software engineers who leverage the best practices of open source within the government. MetroStar's Client Solutions Group (CSG)—a research and development group within the company—welcomes his expertise on aligning open source strategy in secure environments.

"Tim's unique technical background and entrepreneurial spirit make him a coveted addition to the CSG," said Vy Truong, Chief Innovation Officer at MetroStar. "His leadership provides opportunities for MetroStar to continue scaling our technology reach and portfolio to better meet the future needs of our government customers."

In 2004, Marcinowski started contributing to open source with notable contributions to Fedora, CloudStack and Puppet. He currently maintains several projects that enable developer productivity and frictionless operations. This legacy of knowledge will help him lead the strategy for MetroStar's open source alignment, focusing on mentoring future generations of technologists.

"I am always open to conversations about accelerating open source projects with a developer-first mentality," Marcinowski said. "This role gives me the ability to work within an organization that invests in not only the next generation of technology but also their people. By giving back more than code, we can support data science communities and empower them to leave an everlasting impact in the industry."

Additionally, Marcinowski brings his Chief Operations Officer, Kyle Marcinowski, to MetroStar's leadership team, where he will serve within Finance and Operations to deploy strategies aligned to maximize the company's current growth trajectory.

