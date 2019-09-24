MetroStar Systems Announces New Senior Vice President

RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroStar Systems, Inc. (MetroStar), a leader in IT services and government consulting, announced today that it has named Gail Rissler as the Senior Vice President (SVP), Civilian and Homeland Operations. In this role, Rissler will oversee the company's Civilian and Homeland Business Unit (BU), and will further strengthen MetroStar's position for future growth objectives.

As SVP of Civilian and Homeland Operations at MetroStar, Rissler will oversee growth, strategy, and service delivery. She will provide thought leadership, management, and oversight of the BU, and deliver leading-edge solutions to customers that share MetroStar's passion for technology.

"Gail's background successfully delivering large government IT programs, and expertise bridging technology and people will be instrumental in maintaining our current growth trajectory," said Ali Reza Manouchehri, Chief Executive Officer at MetroStar. "Her wisdom will continue driving us to 'Think Big' and will complement our vision of developing the best technology and operational leaders in the industry."

Rissler brings over 25 years as a proven business and technology transformation leader in the government IT solutions and professional services industry, having most recently served as the SVP and executive leader for BRMi Technology, Inc. Prior to that, she served as COO and SVP leading technology and application development, business optimization, strategy, change management, and testing for Civilian, Defense and Intelligence Community programs at corporations including Suntiva, ManTech MBI, The Centech Group, Inc., Statistica Inc., and Advanced Technology, Inc.

"Innovation, talent, and vision are just a few of the qualities that attracted me to MetroStar," said Rissler. "I am eager to apply my years of business operations and strategic growth expertise to deliver high-value customer solutions, foster employee advancement, and increase the overall company value."

Rissler's appointment follows the promotion of Vy Truong to Chief Innovation Officer earlier this summer. Truong's promotion reflects broader organizational investments to maximize and build upon current strengths and position MetroStar Systems for aggressive long-term growth.

About MetroStar Systems

MetroStar specializes in developing and implementing cyber, digital, and enterprise IT services for public- and private-sector agencies. Founded in 1999, MetroStar combines its passion for innovative technology with human-centered design to build award-winning solutions. MetroStar works with customers to achieve digital transformation by co-creating offerings that lower costs, accelerate growth, increase agility, and improve productivity. For more information, please visit www.metrostarsystems.com.

