MetroStar Systems Awarded Computerworld 2019 Best Places to Work in IT

RESTON, Va., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroStar Systems, Inc. (MetroStar) has been awarded IDG's Computerworld 2019 Best Places to Work in IT.

"Creating an environment that champions growth, and empowers employees to make meaningful contributions, are key differentiators of MetroStar's culture," said Susie Bonvouloir, VP of People and Culture. "Being honored by Computerworld, reinforces the positive impact of investing in our people."

MetroStar, who reached their 20-year milestone in early May, has developed a unique corporate culture. The highlights include robust R&D programs to foster innovation, rich learning stipends, and flexible PTO plans to encourage balance.

"We have an unwavering focus on ensuring employees feel valued and inspired to create solutions that transform the way citizens and government interact," said Ali Reza Manouchehri, Chief Executive Officer. "Taking care of our people and giving back to our communities are pillars of MetroStar culture, and the foundation of MetroStar's legacy."

This is the 8th time MetroStar has received this award, which recognizes organizations that value, listen to, and empower their employees.

"The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork."

About the Best Places to Work in IT

The Best Places to Work in IT list ranks the top 100 workplaces for technology professionals. The list is based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company benefits, career development, training, and retention. Computerworld also conducts extensive surveys of lT workers, whose responses factor heavily in rankings.

About MetroStar

MetroStar specializes in IT services for government. Founded in 1999, MetroStar combines a passion for innovative technology with human-centered design approaches to build award-winning solutions that lower costs, accelerate growth, increase agility, and improve productivity.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications.

