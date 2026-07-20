MetroStar's AI-Powered Maintenance Platform Iris Selected by U.S. Air Force at Travis Air Force Base

RESTON, Va., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroStar, a leading digital transformation and technology company serving the federal government, today announced that Travis Air Force Base (Travis AFB) in Fairfield, California, has directly purchased Iris, MetroStar and ActionStreamer's AI-powered maintenance product purpose-built for high-risk, confined-space operations. Travis AFB joins MetroStar as an early adopter partner, marking a pivotal step in the modernization of aircraft maintenance across the U.S. Air Force.

Iris began as an Air Force Spark Tank idea developed by Airmen stationed at Royal Air Force Base Mildenhall to enhance maintenance on KC-135 aircraft. It now transforms how maintainers operate in some of the most hazardous environments in the world—confined aircraft spaces where visibility is limited, risks are high, and the margin for error is zero.

"With Iris, we are bringing the full power of artificial intelligence directly to the warfighter and not as a back-office tool, but as an always-available, safety-critical partner right there in the work environment," said Cedric George, Maj. Gen. (ret.), USAF, Vice President of Strategy and Growth at MetroStar.

For aircraft maintainers at Travis AFB — home to one of the largest air mobility fleets in the world — daily operations demand both precision and endurance. Confined-space maintenance on C-5M Super Galaxies, C-17 Globemasters, and KC-46 Pegasus involve complex, high-consequence tasks that have historically relied on manual processes, paper documentation, and direct physical oversight. Iris creates a fully connected, intelligent maintenance workflow by combining UL 913-certified intrinsically safe wearables, real-time two-way audio and video, AI-powered knowledge retrieval, and a searchable digital log book.

The result is a measurably safer, faster, and more scalable maintenance operation with projected impact including 35,000+ potential annual work hours recovered, and 7,000 days of additional aircraft availability gained across a fleet.

"We're not simply placing a chatbot on the maintenance line; we're providing maintainers with a mission-ready digital assistant that understands their environment, workflows, and technical data," said Hannah Hunt, MetroStar's Vice President of Product.

Iris is available through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, the DoW's premier platform for acquiring innovative commercial technology.

About MetroStar

MetroStar, a Veritas Capital portfolio company, is delivering next-generation products and solutions to U.S. government agencies. For more information about Iris, visit metrostar.com/iris to request a demo and talk with experts.

Stephanie Haynes, MetroStar Marketing Director, [email protected]

SOURCE MetroStar Systems