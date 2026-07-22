MetroTrade Partners with Devexperts to Launch Options on Futures Trading

CHICAGO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroTrade, the U.S.-based futures broker for retail traders, has announced the launch of options on futures trading, in partnership with Devexperts, the global software developer for the capital markets.

MetroTrade, which provides low-cost market access offering some of the lowest commissions in the industry, will now offer both futures and options on futures through its platform in a single, integrated experience.

Following the launch, traders will be able to access CME-listed options on futures markets directly through the MetroTrader platform, including contracts tied to equity index, energy, metals, and more.

The new capabilities were delivered by Devexperts, MetroTrades' technology partner. Founded in 2002, Devexperts specializes in developing multi-asset trading platforms, matching engines, exchange solutions, and market data delivery services for the global capital markets industry.

Working closely with MetroTrade, Devexperts developed a specialized options on futures solution complete with a comprehensive suite of options-specific features including options chain, earnings analyzer, and multi-leg options.

The addition of options on futures, which will be available within MetroTrader's single account interface, will work to further enhance MetroTrade's offering to futures traders in the U.S..

David Klotz, President of MetroTrade, says: "Devexperts has been a strong technology partner since the beginning, and that relationship made this possible. As their first client to bring options on futures to the platform, we worked closely with their team to build the infrastructure from the ground up. What we built together is the first options on futures trading experience of its kind on the platform."

Jon Light, Senior Director of Product Management at Devexperts, says: "The addition of options on futures will provide MetroTrade's traders with the opportunity to execute more advanced trading strategies with greater flexibility. We are pleased to have been able to work with MetroTrade to further enhance its already advanced offering to futures traders."

About MetroTrade

Founded in 2023, MetroTrade is a U.S.-based futures brokerage built for retail traders. The company provides access to regulated futures markets through MetroTrader, its web and mobile trading platform. MetroTrade is a member of the National Futures Association (NFA) and operates under the regulatory oversight of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

About Devexperts

Founded in 2002, Devexperts develops software for the capital markets with expertise in multi-asset trading platforms, matching engines, and exchange solutions. Learn more at: https://devexperts.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Devexperts