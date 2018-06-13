MetroWest Company Announces New Water Damage Restoration Services

"We've been fixing burst pipes for years, but it's always been saddening and frustrating to see the property damage resulting from a leak or burst pipe," said Mike Nicholson, owner of Nicholson Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning. "We love our customers and MetroWest neighbors, and it's time that we offer them a way to restore their valuable property back to its pre-loss condition."

Water damage restoration services help homeowners by:

Getting the water out fast. When a home is flooded, it's important to get the water out in a timely manner to minimize the damage to surfaces and flooring. Left to linger, the water can seep into subflooring, weakening the overall structural integrity of the home. It can also begin ruin drywall and corrode pipes, which in turn can lead to even more water damage. Dehumidifying. Lingering moisture can still contribute to rot and the growth of mildew, so it's vital to continue drying the area with dehumidifiers and fans after removing standing water. Moisture level testing will also help identify remaining saturation not readily visible. Cleaning carpets. When water breaks through a pipe or enters from a storm, it will mix with any dust, debris and other particles in its path and no longer be the clear, clean water seen at the tap. Left to linger, it can permanently stain and ruin a carpet. Cleaning and restoring the carpet can save a significant amount of money over replacement. Preventing the growth of mold and mildew. Mold and mildew can not only create a very unpleasant odor in the home, but they can contribute to chronic health issues and serve as asthma triggers if not properly dealt with. By utilizing professional cleaners and techniques, their growth can be prevented and their effects neutralized.

"In the event of a flood, whether due to a storm or faulty plumbing, so many issues can arise from simply not dealing with the problem in a thorough, professional manner," Nicholson said. "Being prompt is the best way to avoid residual issues from mold and mildew, so we recommend contacting a professional immediately if your home is suffering from water damage."

