MetroWest Company Shares Advice for National Water Quality Month

"The city of Boston has had excellent drinking water for years, but there are still concerns for many residents in the MetroWest region," said Mike Nicholson, owner of Nicholson Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning. "For example, discoloration due to an overabundance of iron and manganese has led to voting in the third treatment facility in Holliston, but bad habits at home can also contribute to poor water quality. We ask that everyone does their part to protect our local water supplies, and we offer the following as some simple tips and reminders of ways to make a truly positive impact."

Be smart with drains and toilets – A major impact on water supplies and sewer lines stems from flushing harmful and nondegradable items down the sink and toilet. Never pour grease down the drain, as the resulting fats and lipids from multiple homes and businesses can gather in sewers over time and cause massive blockages that result in environmental hazards. Toilets should only receive biodegradable waste and toilet paper. Refrain from flushing sanitary wipes, hygiene products, cosmetics and medicine. Use the trashcan for personal products, and consider taking old medicine to a pharmacy that can properly dispose of it.

Keep the yard waste free – Just as rainwater in the yard runs off into storm drains and seeps back into the ground, anything toxic allowed to enter the yard will do the same. Fertilizer and pesticides are two of the most frequent offenders, but homeowners should take care to prevent oil and coolant runoff from automobiles from reaching the yard as well.

Just as rainwater in the yard runs off into storm drains and seeps back into the ground, anything toxic allowed to enter the yard will do the same. Fertilizer and pesticides are two of the most frequent offenders, but homeowners should take care to prevent oil and coolant runoff from automobiles from reaching the yard as well. Consider whole-home filtration – When dealing with discoloration caused by minerals that are entering post-treatment, often from sloughing pipe interiors, consider a whole-home filtration system. Unlike filtering pitchers and faucet filters, a whole-home system cleans and purifies the water before it reaches the tap. These filters fix into the main line and improve the quality of water for drinking, cooking, bathing and gardening. Some will clean up to 1,000,000 gallons of water, eliminating the need for frequent filter changes and saving money over time.

For more information about conserving and improving the quality of your water at home, call Nicholson Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning at (508) 881-1500 or visit www.nicholson-hvac.com.

About Nicholson Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning



Based in Holliston, Massachusetts, Nicholson is a family-owned, full-service residential plumbing, heating, and air conditioning company proudly serving all of the MetroWest area and beyond. Nicholson takes an all-encompassing approach to ensure clients reach the highest possible level of comfort, while staying within their budget. The company offers a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee and Solid Warranty. Winner of the 2018 Best of Houzz Award for Customer Service, Nicholson has also been honored with the Angie's List Super Service Award for eight years in a row, the Carrier 2018 Presidents Award, as well as the 2016 Carrier DCNE Outstanding Performance Award. For more information, visit Nicholson at http://www.nicholson-hvac.com/.

