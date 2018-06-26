MetroWest Medical Center and Saint Vincent Hospital Now Using Atlas Lift Tech

"Our hospitals are excited to introduce Atlas Lift Tech into our patient care processes," said Jeffrey M. Welch, Tenet Massachusetts Market CEO. "Patient and staff safety are among top priorities for us and we look forward to the positive impact this will have at Saint Vincent Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center." Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester celebrated the launch which featured a "First Lift" with Welch as the "patient" – see video: https://youtu.be/R6lb7zAaS-w.

Jody Crowley, Atlas Lift Tech Area Vice President of the East states, "Saint Vincent in Worcester is the first hospital to partner with Atlas Lift Tech for their Safe Patient Handling Mobility programming. This is a landmark event because Massachusetts is not a state that has safe patient handling and mobility legislation, while many other states in the country do. For Saint Vincent and MetroWest to be willing to start this program with the support of their parent company, Tenet Healthcare, [shows] they've really put safe patient handling and mobility as a priority initiative for them, regardless of whether the state is mandating it or not."

To learn more about the impacts of Safe Patient Handling and Mobility, log on to the Mobility is Medicine (MiM) National Mobility Forum at www.forum.mim-i.org. If you are interested in interviewing a member of our team about Atlas in use, please contact Daisy Burroughs at 803-833-0104, email Daisy.Burroughs@tenethealth.com or Rhiana Sherwood at 508-308-1969, email Rhiana.sherwood@tenethealth.com.

About MetroWest Medical Center

MetroWest Medical Center is the largest community health care system between Worcester and Boston. It provides comprehensive acute care services in two locations: Leonard Morse in Natick and Framingham Union in Framingham. MWMC is committed to meeting the health care needs of the area residents by providing advanced medicine and personalized care, right in the local community. To learn more visit: www.mwmc.com.

About Saint Vincent Hospital

Saint Vincent Hospital is an acute care hospital providing general and tertiary medical services to residents of Worcester and Central Massachusetts. From newborns to seniors, Saint Vincent Hospital has a wide-range of inpatient and outpatient services, including open-heart surgery, neurosurgery, cardiovascular medicine, orthopedics and the Saint Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center. Saint Vincent Hospital was founded by the Sisters of Providence and has over a century-long tradition of providing quality healthcare. It was the first hospital in Central Massachusetts to offer robotically assisted surgical procedures and minimally invasive, computer-assisted joint replacements. Saint Vincent Hospital is located at 123 Summer Street, Worcester, MA and has a variety of medical group locations throughout the region. To learn more, visit www.stvincenthospital.com.

About Atlas Lift Tech:

Founded in 2009, Atlas Lift Tech is transforming the way care delivery organizations nationwide deploy and manage safe patient handling and mobility programs. Atlas provides proven and effective practices that reduce caregiver injury, promote patient safety, and produce a thriving and sustainable culture of safety. Working together with a facility's interdisciplinary team, Atlas identifies opportunities for integration of an SPHM program customized to the unique requirements of each facility.

