Metsä Wood: Clever Wooden Roof Structure With Versatile Kerto LVL

The basic idea of the building was to use as many natural resources as possible. "As a result, we decided to construct the roof using wood," says Steffen Kainzbauer, architect and project manager at Liebel/Architekten. "The wooden roof structure was developed by an interdisciplinary team of seven specialists." The group designed a grillage frame structure supported on steel columns. Implementation of the roof construction succeeded with the use of Kerto® LVL Q-panels and S-beams.

In the project, load-bearing and dimensionally stable Kerto LVL (laminated veneer lumber) was used for the beams, and also for the roof and floor panels. "We achieved a consistent design with identical material on both the beams and the ceiling. Due to the load-bearing strength of the LVL beams, we were able to design slender beams and use LVL roof and floor panels for lateral stability," states Mark Lukas from the engineering firm Dr.-Ing. H. Hottmann. The Kerto LVL main and secondary beams used in the roof construction are just 10-12 cm wide and show only a very small deflection.

Complex roof construction with precise implementation

The roof design team created and implemented a unique wooden roof construction with Kerto LVL Q-panel and S-beams. The end result is convincing in terms of sustainability, design and functionality. Remarkable also is the performance of the carpentry company, Holzbau Moßhammer GmbH, which implemented the large new dining hall construction project with excellent precision and fully on schedule. Kerto® LVL proved again to be fast, light and green material for construction.

Read more about this unique wooden roof structure.

Images: https://databank.metsagroup.com/l/L58WbKCC5bPp

Metsä Wood provides competitive and environmentally friendly wood products for construction, industrial customers and distributor partners. We manufacture products from northern wood, a sustainable raw material of premium quality. Our sales in 2017 were EUR 0.5 billion, and we employ about 1,400 people. Metsä Wood is part of Metsä Group. www.metsawood.com

For more information, please contact:

Viivi Kylämä, Marketing Manager, Metsä Wood, +358-40-8209850,

viivi.kylama@metsagroup.com

For UK press information, please contact:

Matt Trace, Director, Defero Communications,

tel. 07828663988, matt@deferouk.co.uk

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/metsa-wood/r/metsa-wood--clever-wooden-roof-structure-with-versatile-kerto-lvl,c2497501

The following files are available for download:

http://news.cision.com/metsa-wood/i/thumbnail-foto-mensa-09,c2388911 THUMBNAIL Foto Mensa 09 http://news.cision.com/metsa-wood/i/webhero-schwabisch-gmund-dining-hall-wooden-roof,c2388912 WEBHERO Schwabisch-Gmund-dining-hall-wooden-roof

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metsa-wood-clever-wooden-roof-structure-with-versatile-kerto-lvl-300631073.html

SOURCE Metsä Wood

Related Links

http://www.metsawood.com

