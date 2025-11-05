Metsera Issues Statement in Response to Litigation Ruling

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSR) ("Metsera" or the "Company") today issued the following statement in response to a ruling in the litigation filed against the Company by Pfizer:

"Metsera is gratified by the Delaware Court of Chancery's decision to deny Pfizer's request for a temporary restraining order to block Metsera's Board of Directors from acting in the best interests of shareholders.

Separately, Pfizer has reiterated it will continue to spuriously litigate. As we have previously noted, Pfizer's litigation arguments are nonsense. Metsera's Board of Directors will continue to stand firm on behalf of shareholders and patients."

