Metta World Peace Joins Cannaballers to Help Disrupt and Organize the Rapidly Evolving CBD Industry

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannaballers Sales & Marketing is a Master Broker for the CBD/Cannabis industry, providing content and education, and representing Best-in-Class brands and differentiated products at CPG retail, and for influencer marketing campaigns.

The company seeks to bring supply chain clarity and build trust by bringing together top, experienced professionals, from CBD, CPG retail, marketing, tech, finance, legal and entertainment, in order to organize and make sense of this evolving space for brands, brokers, retailers, influencers, investors and consumers.

2021 focus points:

Building current brand partners' retail reach and exposure to drive door growth market share.

Cannaballers.com is launching a consumer facing knowledge and content platform on the company's website, with plans to start a podcast, and release several print, digital, and audio books by Q4 of 2021.

Develop a B2B portal on Cannaballers.com , to connect manufacturers with vetted vendors, resources, professional services, retail opportunities, and influencers.

As VP of Brand Development, Metta Sandiford-Artest will help to turbo-charge the company's marketing plans and consumer facing content release, and help serve as the face of the company for retail presentations, and for outreach to additional celebrity influencers. Artest will additionally leverage his platform as a former professional athlete to contribute to some exciting new product launches in Q4 of 2021 & in 2022.

"Cannaballers is an amazing opportunity to continue the path of holistic approaches to health and wellness," Artest said of the new partnership. "As a fan of CBD, I look forward to us putting out amazing product."

"Metta gives us the ability to cut through the noise," said Gabriel Greenstein, founder of Cannaballers Sales & Marketing. "Having him on our team is a huge asset to help us drive consumer awareness and engagement of products and content while enabling us to organically and quickly spread our important message and platform of best practices, quality control, and education throughout the industry and marketplace."

