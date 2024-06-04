MetTel Announces Contract With US Postal Service to Modernize its POTS Communications

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel , today announced it has been selected by the United States Postal Service (USPS) to implement its POTS Transformation solution across 17,000 USPS locations nationwide.

Estimates range from 35 million to 80 million remaining Plain Old Telephone Lines (POTS) or basic analog landlines remaining in the U.S., as telecommunications carriers step up the push to retire old legacy copper wiring due to aging and escalating maintenance costs. Copper retirement, however, leaves many organizations who depend on copper-based voice lines in a quandary.

In the largest transformation of its kind, MetTel wins contract to digitize landlines at over 17,000 US Postal Service locations across America.

This project involves converting existing circuit switched phone signals to networked multi-path IP, providing USPS with increased reliability, performance visibility and advanced features at a much lower cost without the need to replace its current equipment. The POTS Transformation solution combines MetTel's fully managed service and multi-carrier network connectivity with a state-of-the-art hardware unit from DataRemote, Inc. (DRI), known as "POTS in a Box." This enables USPS to maintain their existing analog phones and other devices while benefiting from the advantages of IP-based telephony.

MetTel's POTS Transformation solution will maintain and improve post office voice connectivity while also offering additional features such as auto attendant capabilities.

The MetTel POTS Transformation solution also supports specialty lines such as those that connect to elevators, fire and burglar alarms, emergency 911 / call boxes, FAX machines and modems, and may be adapted for use with a variety of sensors and other applications. MetTel has been approved as a Managed Facilities-based Voice Network (MFVN) by respected public safety organizations such as the New York City Fire Department (NYPD) and Cal Fire, the California State Fire Marshalls' Building Materials Listing Program.

