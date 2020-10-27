MetTel awarded $711 Million Task Order by the United States Department of State to deploy and manage Wide Area Network and Diversity services

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, today announced the United States Department of State (DOS) has selected and awarded MetTel its Enterprise Information Solutions (EIS) Task Order 2 for $711 million over a 13-year period including all extensions. MetTel will provide DOS a fully meshed and managed Layer-3 Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) network, using Virtual Private Network Service.

MetTel has now received twelve EIS Task Order awards in 2020 from six Cabinet-level agencies and six Small Agency and Native American Tribes (SANAT) with an estimated total contract value exceeding $1.3 billion including all extensions.

The DOS is responsible for America's foreign policy and to advance the interests of the American people, their safety and economic prosperity. The DOS Telecommunications, Wireless and Data (TWD) Services Division provides centralized management control over equipment, services, and maintenance for unclassified voice and data telecommunications. MetTel will support the DOS TWD mission with a diverse wide area network (WAN) providing comprehensive telecommunications services for integrated network connectivity across a multitude of locations throughout the Continental U.S. (CONUS), Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Canada (OCONUS), and as an option, additional (Non-Domestic) locations.

DOS plans to "transform its network to a fully functional, contractor-managed, hybrid Software Defined Wide-Area Networking (SD-WAN) overlay solution converging data, voice and video services across the WAN to take advantage of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) technologies," according to the agency solicitation.

"MetTel has a demonstrated track record of successfully transforming legacy networks with a fully-managed service to achieve increased performance and access next generation capabilities," said Robert Dapkiewicz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, MetTel Federal. "We are accordingly honored and prepared to help the Department of State achieve its objectives for advanced communications."

As part of the contract, MetTel will provide: Data services, including Multi-Protocol Label Switching Service, Ethernet Transport Service, and Internet Protocol Service. With access to the MetTel EIS Portal, based on Bruin technology, the DOS will utilize MetTel's award-winning "single pane of glass" to monitor and access reporting and performance details in near real-time for the data services delivered via the MetTel network.

MetTel has a growing government practice. Over the last 18 months, MetTel has announced IT Communications projects with city and federal agencies, including The U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Command, The U.S. Navy, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the General Services Administration GICS (GSA), the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) among others.

