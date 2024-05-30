MetTel Awarded Position on $2.67 Billion Opportunity Navy Spiral 4 Contract for Department of Defense Wireless Services

MetTel Aggregation Can Provide Multiple Wireless Network Access Via a Single Vendor for DoD Personnel, All Areas

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel today announced it was awarded a position on the next generation U.S. Department of Defense contract for wireless services, Navy Spiral 4. This is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract worth up to $2.67 billion over 10 years with all options exercised.

Navy Spiral 4 is a firm-fixed-price, ceiling-price contract to provide commercial wireless mobility services, including all wireless technologies and related operations, to include software, hardware, firmware, and equipment. This requirement will cover usage in all 50 United States, U.S. territories, and while traveling internationally for military members and federal civilians.

"MetTel's network aggregation capabilities can provide wireless services from local and national carriers to all military personnel through one customer portal and one bill, making MetTel a single source for mobile communications," said Don Parente, Vice President of Sales & Solution Architecture for MetTel Federal. "Among our wireless services, we anticipate that Mobile Device as a Service and IoT SingleSIM technology will be particularly useful to the DoD."

MetTel's Mobile Device as a Service, or MDaaS, offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline mobile device management for enterprises. These features include a centralized customer portal, mobile device staging and kitting, mobile device management software integration, AI-powered order-to-deliver automation, 24/7 customer support, device protection and secure device recycling.

SingleSIM is MetTel's connectivity solution for the Internet of Things (IoT). Unlike other global SIMs that focus on the least expensive option, regardless of quality, Single SIM connects to the strongest carrier signal available.

Navy Spiral 4 will include a one-year base period and nine one-year option periods. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the U.S. Initial work is expected to be completed by May 2025; if all options are exercised, all work will be completed by May 2034. The award was the result of a full and open competitive solicitation with eight offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

At the forefront of innovation and excellence, MetTel is one of the most decorated companies in the communications industry with:

More than $2.5 billion in task orders since 2020 on the $50 billion GSA Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS)

in task orders since 2020 on the GSA Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) 4 consecutive Leader designations in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services (2020—2023)

2 Gartner Hype Cycles and one Tech Radar report highlighting MetTel for AI Networking

30+ customer service awards since 2014

About MetTel

MetTel is a global communications solutions provider for businesses and government agencies. We design, deploy and manage tailored connectivity and networking solutions for voice, data, mobility, and IoT by leveraging our global private network and the industry's broadest portfolio of innovative technology. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last four consecutive years, we digitally transform legacy networks with intelligence, security, and dedicated solutions management. This unique combination of solution design, deployment, and management creates an unparalleled customer experience with enhanced productivity and cost-savings, freeing organizations to focus on their core operations. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.

