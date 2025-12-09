MetTel Earns Global Innovation Awards for CX, Operational Excellence with POTS Transformation.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, is pleased to announce it received two global 2025 Fast Mode Awards for innovation: Operational Excellence Leader for its managed POTS Transformation solution and CX Champion for its customer experience initiatives.

In the Telco (Global/Wholesale) category, MetTel was recognized as an Operational Excellence Leader for rapid, large-scale modernization of the United States Postal Service network, precision execution enabled through its managed POTS Transformation solution based on DataRemote's POTS in a Box transceiver, and automation and proactive monitoring via the MetTel Portal with multi-path failover. POTS Transformation addresses an urgent need: the digital transformation of discontinued copper landlines that risk business disruption, alarm and elevator safety and compliance as well as spiraling costs.

Also in the Telco (Global/Wholesale) category, MetTel was named a CX Champion for a predictive, relationship-driven customer experience model; nationwide US Postal Service, General Service Administration and Veterans Administration modernizations with no service disruption; support from the MetTel Portal; and SD-WAN over Starlink to extend reliable connectivity everywhere.

"Receiving recognition as both CX Champion and Operational Excellence Leader is a tremendous honor and a powerful validation of everything we stand for," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "These awards underscore our customer-first approach and proven mastery in orchestrating large-scale, intricate modernizations. Whether seamlessly digitizing thousands of legacy landlines or extending resilient connectivity to new frontiers with SD-WAN over Starlink – all without a hitch – we deliver for the US Postal Service, VA, GSA and major commercial enterprises."

The 2025 Fast Mode Awards recognize outstanding achievements across the telecom industry, highlighting transformative efforts that drive connectivity, operational efficiency, and digital innovation.

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, MetTel is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last five consecutive years. With award-winning solutions, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world.

