MetTel Receives GSA EIS Authority to Operate for Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Service

MetTel offers the most advanced network security sanctioned by the General Services Administration (GSA) as part of the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract and is the only non-ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) EIS vendor to build its own MTIPS infrastructure. MetTel received its Authority to Operate (ATO) from the GSA and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) following the lengthy and detailed assessment.

MTIPS provides security for agencies' Internet traffic and delivers many critical cybersecurity features and solutions for end users. MTIPS is specifically designed to reduce the number of federal agency internet connections needed, thereby increasing security, monitoring capability and control, and reducing the .gov domain's attack surface.

MetTel's security partner on the EIS contract is Raytheon, the DHS prime contractor for the Network Security Deployment Division (NSD). Raytheon is instrumental in providing the detailed continuous security monitoring services necessary to protect agency cyber assets for NSD.

"The GSA recognized the MetTel team's capability to provide MTIPS security services with a modern and modular structure that will provide new benefits for agencies," said Robert Dapkiewicz, senior vice president and general manager, MetTel Federal. "The constant attempt by cybercriminals to penetrate government websites is showing no sign of slowing down. We're proud to be able to help agencies fortify their networks with our MTIPS solution."

This MTIPS solution is built with the most current, industry leading security products on the market including key security components such as network intrusion detection systems, hosted DNS sink holing, email scanning and filtering, all reporting in real time to a security operations center (SOC) for agency protection across transport services from the agency wide area network (WAN) to TIC portals.

MetTel's MTIPS authorization will contribute to MetTel's expanding Federal practice. Since 2020, MetTel has received more than $2 billion in Federal agency contract awards with all options. Agency awards include the Social Security Administration, General Services Administration, the Department of Homeland Security as well as the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of the Treasury's US Mint and the Veterans Affairs National Local Exchange Carrier.

