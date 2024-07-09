MetTel Secures American Business Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

MetTel's Client Experience (CX) organization recognized for their excellence in customer service

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation, communications leader and four-time Gartner Magic Quadrant leader, has won a Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 22nd Annual American Business Award®.

This American Business Award recognizes the achievements of MetTel's Client Experience (CX) organization, comprising nine teams, for demonstrating remarkable efficiency and innovation in customer service. The organization has notable achievements, including a 40 percent increase in POTS Transformation installations, support for over 2,000 managed services dispatches, a 30 percent cost reduction in the MetTel Contact Center while servicing 2,400+ clients, and a robust 31 percent growth in mobility lines year-over-year.

American Business Award judges noted MetTel's recognition by saying:

"The organization sets a high standard for customer service, demonstrating unwavering dedication to innovation, efficiency, and client satisfaction"

"Congratulations on a great 'integrated' job all round which lead to sustainable changes for the good of clients and MetTel"

"This solidifies its position as a leader in customer service"

"MetTel's Client Experience organization showcases exceptional customer service, marked by their significant data improvement evidence"

"Providing world class customer experiences is the foundation of everything we do," noted Bryan Phelps, Executive Director, MetTel Client Experience. "Year after year, we are recognized for the value our customer service teams deliver to our clients. This award reflects our commitment to delivering fully managed services with exceptional customer service resulting in the best customer experience (CX) in the communications industry."

The American Business Awards is a premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

About MetTel

MetTel is a global communications solutions provider for businesses and government agencies. We design and deploy tailored connectivity and networking solutions for voice, data, mobility, and IoT by leveraging our global private network and the industry's broadest portfolio of innovative technology. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last four consecutive years, we digitally transform legacy networks with intelligence, security, and dedicated solutions management. This unique combination of solution design, deployment, and management creates an unparalleled customer experience with enhanced productivity and cost-savings, freeing organizations to focus on their core operations. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

SOURCE MetTel