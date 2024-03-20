MetTel Secures Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service for the 11th Consecutive Year

MetTel's Customer Service team and leaders are recognized in three categories for their outstanding performance

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader and four-time Gartner Magic Quadrant leader, has won three Stevie Awards in the 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. This marks the 11th consecutive year MetTel has won a Stevie Award for customer service.

MetTel wins multiple (three) Stevie Awards for customer service for the 11th consecutive year.

More than 2,300 nominations representing 51 countries and organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. This year's Stevie Award wins include Best Customer Engagement Initiative, Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year, and Customer Service Training Professional of the Year:

MetTel's Customer Assurance Program (CAP) was awarded the Best Customer Engagement Initiative Stevie Award . The CAP team's establishment of trusted advisors and escalation experts has set a new industry standard, with groundbreaking ability to reduce response times and escalations. The program's dedication to continuous improvement raises the bar for industry standards in customer experience and issue resolution.

. The CAP team's establishment of trusted advisors and escalation experts has set a new industry standard, with groundbreaking ability to reduce response times and escalations. The program's dedication to continuous improvement raises the bar for industry standards in customer experience and issue resolution. Michael Powell, Senior Project Manager of the Client Experience NCS received the Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year Stevie Award for his work with MetTel's Client Experience New Client Services (NCS) team charged with activating services that led to 67 diverse technology solution implementation projects since 2022—helping clients by simplifying the adoption and support of MetTel solutions such as POTS Transformation, SD-WAN and Starlink, among others.

for his work with MetTel's Client Experience New Client Services (NCS) team charged with activating services that led to 67 diverse technology solution implementation projects since 2022—helping clients by simplifying the adoption and support of MetTel solutions such as POTS Transformation, SD-WAN and Starlink, among others. Mark Probert of the Customer Training Service team was selected for the Customer Service Training Professional of the Year Stevie Award, recognized for his work driving MetTel's Client Experience training program. Mark's work included streamlining onboarding through FAQ video-based approaches and creating a microlearning-based new hire "Playbook."

"Our ongoing success in customer service is a key differentiator that sets MetTel apart and establishes the foundation of trust with our clients," noted Bryan Phelps, Executive Director, MetTel Client Experience. "Year after year, the Stevie Awards consistently recognize our team's outstanding efforts, reinforcing our position as a leader in managing and enhancing our clients' businesses. The recognition is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our steadfast commitment to surpassing customer expectations."

MetTel is one of the most decorated companies in the industry with:

30+ customer service awards since 2014

4 consecutive Leader designations in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services (2020—2023)

2 Gartner Hype Cycles and one Tech Radar report highlighting MetTel for AI Networking

More than $2.5 billion in task orders since 2020 on the $50 billion GSA Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS)

About MetTel

MetTel is a global communications solutions provider for businesses and government agencies. We design and deploy tailored connectivity and networking solutions for voice, data, mobility, and IoT by leveraging our global private network and the industry's broadest portfolio of innovative technology. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last four consecutive years, we digitally transform legacy networks with intelligence, security, and dedicated solutions management. This unique combination of solution design, deployment, and management creates an unparalleled customer experience with enhanced productivity and cost-savings, freeing organizations to focus on their core operations. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter. ™

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

[email protected]

347.420.0957

SOURCE Manhattan Telecommunication Corporation (MetTel)