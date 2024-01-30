MetTel to Host Invitation-Only Event to Demonstrate Future of Government Connectivity from Space

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a four-time Gartner Leader for Managed Network Services and EIS contract holder, will host a private, invitation-only event on the morning of February 7 in Washington, D.C. to highlight the future of space-based connectivity for government.

Space Age Communications: Bridging Network Gaps for Government Agencies

Government agencies are increasingly looking for network connectivity options that are reliable, efficient, and secure. The event, Space Age Communications: Bridging Network Gaps for Government Agencies, will feature speakers from the General Services Administration (GSA), Federal Mobility Group (FMG) and the global system integrator, SAIC, as well as experts from MetTel, VMware and Starlink to discuss and demonstrate how low earth orbit (LEO) satellites are being used today for a wide range of scenarios, including remote locations, network diversity and disaster response, with an unprecedented combination of speed, resilience and capacity.

The demand for satellite-to-terrestrial communications continues to grow due to the increased capacity and data speeds of high-throughput satellite systems. The global satellite communication market is expected to grow 9.7% compounded annually from 2023 to 2030, according to Grand View Research. In fact, there are already over two million Starlink users around the world.

There are currently more than 5,000 Starlink satellites in low earth orbit addressing the challenge of distance – signals must travel up to space and back down, introducing latency. At 342 miles above the planet, Starlink satellites can reduce latency down to 20 milliseconds while providing up to 150 megabits per second of internet speed.

MetTel was among the first to deploy VMware SD-WAN over the Starlink satellite network as a proof of concept and for enterprise clients. Based on increasing need in the public sector, MetTel is now bringing the innovative vendors together to demonstrate the many use cases and benefits of powerful broadband technology transmitted over the largest low earth orbit satellite network for anytime, anywhere connectivity supporting public and emergency services.

"By providing SD-WAN technology via the Starlink network, longstanding challenges with satellite connectivity -- low latency, bandwidth, for example -- are now solved, making space age communication effective and efficient for government organizations," said Don Parente, Vice President of Sales and Solution Architecture for MetTel Federal.

Register to reserve your spot for a morning of compelling presentations, panels, and a Q&A session with technology experts from leading government and private organizations, including Government Services Administration (GSA), Federal Mobility Group (FMG), Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Starlink, VMware by Broadcom and MetTel.

