NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a recognized leader in digital transformation and communications, proudly announces its achievement of both Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in the 24th Annual American Business Awards. These achievements celebrate MetTel's innovative POTS Transformation solution for modernizing copper landlines and its highly successful Customer Assurance Program.

MetTel Wins Gold for POTS Transformation in 2026 American Business Awards

"Securing both American Business Awards in these highly competitive categories speaks to our team's dedication and innovative spirit," stated Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel. "Our market-leading POTS Transformation solution sets new industry standards for mission-critical connectivity, while our Customer Assurance Program exemplifies our relentless focus on client success and service excellence."

The Gold Stevie Award for Best Technical Support Strategy and Implementation was awarded to MetTel's POTS Transformation solution, successfully migrating organizations from legacy copper landlines to a resilient digital platform.

The urgent need for POTS Transformation is rapidly accelerating nationwide as copper networks retire. With millions of lines still in use, MetTel's solution has emerged as a recognized market leader with recognition and awards from Gartner and the US Postal Service, Internet Telephony and other media organizations, providing a seamless, cost-effective, and future-ready replacement essential for business continuity.

Leveraging DataRemote's "POTS in a Box" technology, integrated with MetTel's managed multi-carrier network and 24/7 monitoring, MeTel's solution converts circuit-switched phone signals to IP connectivity, offering a future-proof alternative.

Key features of the solution include:

UL Compliant Alarm Coverage: Enhanced safety and reliability for critical communications.

Enhanced safety and reliability for critical communications. 5G with 4G Fallback: Superior speed, coverage, and reliability via multicarrier cellular radio.

Superior speed, coverage, and reliability via multicarrier cellular radio. Multi-Carrier Performance-Based Failover : Dynamic optimization and congestion avoidance.

: Dynamic optimization and congestion avoidance. Patented Power Output: Keeps third-party devices running during power loss.

Keeps third-party devices running during power loss. Expanded Battery Backup: Up to 48 hours of standby power during outages.

Up to 48 hours of standby power during outages. Nationwide Coverage: Achieved through multicarrier certification and Starlink compatibility.

MetTel has executed massive POTS Transformation projects for several prominent federal agencies, including more than 23,000 U.S. Postal Service and 1,500 Veterans Administration landlines. The same solution has been widely adopted by numerous enterprise clients in the storage, healthcare, fitness, retail, and security industries.

MetTel also secured the Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Team of the Year for its New Customer Assurance Program. This program reshaped customer support from reactive issue resolution to proactive advocacy. Noteworthy outcomes include a 73% reduction in complex issues, a dramatic improvement in average response time, and $5.8 million in incremental revenue contributed to by enhanced customer retention and satisfaction.

Read the full details here.

About MetTel

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, MetTel has been recognized as a Leader or Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last six consecutive years. With award-winning solutions, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter™.

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

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347.420.0957

SOURCE Manhattan Telecommunications Corporation LLC