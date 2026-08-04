Award recognizes MetTel's ability to move from an urgent federal mandate to secure, high-capacity network deployment within weeks

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leader in digital transformation and communications solutions, today announced it received a Stevie® Award for Technology Excellence in the Government Technology category for rapidly modernizing communications infrastructure supporting the federal government's return to office mandate.

MetTel Wins Stevie® Award for Rapid Federal Network Modernization

The award recognizes MetTel's work for the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the federal agency responsible for managing government buildings, technology and shared services used across federal agencies. When GSA needed to quickly increase network capacity at key offices, MetTel delivered modern voice and software-defined networking services (SD-WAN) at 11 locations, and installed 22 new circuits and upgrades including a new 10-gigabit connection providing diverse carrier infrastructure, all in less than 60 days.

The result was more than a short-term capacity increase. MetTel gave GSA a secure, scalable network foundation capable of adapting to changing workforce demands while keeping critical government operations connected.

"This award recognizes the challenges of modernizing critical infrastructure under real-world pressure," said Don Parente, Vice President of Public Sector Sales at MetTel. "GSA needed greater capacity quickly, across multiple locations, carriers and technologies. Our teams delivered within weeks while maintaining the security, reliability and continuity federal operations require."

The accelerated deployment built on MetTel's broader transformation of GSA's communications environment across nearly 800 locations worldwide under the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program. That work brings together SD-WAN, zero trust security, modern voice services and satellite connectivity to replace fragmented legacy systems with a more resilient, centrally managed network.

MetTel also supports critical infrastructure including elevators, fire alarms and emergency communications, demonstrating how large organizations can modernize aging systems without interrupting essential services.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize individuals, teams and organizations demonstrating achievement in technology innovation, leadership and implementation.

Read more about MetTel's work supporting GSA at mettel.net/press/mettel-supports-gsa.

About MetTel

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, MetTel is recognized as a Leader or Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last six consecutive years. With award-winning SD-WAN services, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter™.

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SOURCE MetTel