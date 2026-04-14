NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leader in digital transformation and communications solutions, today announced the launch of Connected Laptop as a Service (CLaaS), a new offering designed to augment enterprise IT Teams by reducing the labor and time-intensive burden of laptop management for on-site, hybrid and remote workforces.

MetTel Delivers Industry’s First Multi-Carrier, Agnostic Connected Laptop as a Service via SingleSIM

Unlike traditional market offerings that connect laptops post-sale to a single network provider, MetTel's SingleSIM delivers uninterrupted, reliable connectivity for data-only devices across any carrier, device, or location globally—right out of the box.

"IT teams are caught in a difficult position—leadership demands enterprise-wide innovation, while device management for hundreds or thousands of endpoints consumes time and resources. Studies show that IT administrators spend nearly 100 business days managing every 1,000 devices," said Max Silber, VP of Mobility & IoT at MetTel. "Existing laptop solutions compound the problem by locking businesses into a single carrier with limited reach. With SingleSIM, MetTel delivers fully connected laptops from factory-to-replacement—unleashing productivity the moment devices arrive."

Lifecycle Management

Through MetTel's CLaaS offering, enterprises can request devices through MetTel's Customer Portal and ship them directly to end users, regardless of location, freeing the IT department from the deployment process entirely. Once an order is placed, MetTel activates connectivity leveraging its multi-carrier SingleSIM and can provision devices with the customer's MDM agent to ensure specified profiles, security tools, and governance policies are enabled. MetTel's 24/7/365 Customer Portal also features next-day shipping for damaged devices and on-demand support.

Security By Design

As employees increasingly work outside the corporate firewall, reliance on unsecured public WiFi introduces unnecessary enterprise risk. With Connected Laptop as a Service (CLaaS), MetTel enables organizations to bypass vulnerable networks entirely by delivering always-on, secure connectivity through SingleSIM—eliminating dependence on untrusted WiFi.

Virtual Warehousing to Drive IT Simplicity

MetTel distributes Connected Laptops from its own smart warehouses and fulfillment centers, where devices from multiple manufacturers are staged, kitted and shipped to meet each enterprise's specifications—simplifying logistics and accelerating deployment at scale.

About MetTel

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, MetTel is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last five consecutive years. With award-winning SD-WAN services, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter™.

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SOURCE MetTel