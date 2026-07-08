NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a recognized leader in digital transformation and communications, is proud to announce that its POTS Transformation solution has been named a 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award winner in ChannelVision's Overall Excellence: Digital Transformation category. This recognition highlights MetTel's continued commitment to helping enterprises and government agencies modernize legacy voice infrastructure as copper networks are rapidly retired nationwide.

MetTel Wins ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award for POTS Transformation

MetTel's POTS Transformation solution was recognized for its market-leading approach to replacing legacy copper landlines with resilient, future-proof digital connectivity. By combining DataRemote's "POTS in a Box" technology with MetTel's fully managed, multi-carrier network and 24/7 monitoring, the solution converts circuit-switched phone signals to networked, multi-path IP connectivity without requiring customers to replace existing equipment. It supports a broad range of POTS-dependent devices, including fire alarm panels, elevator lines, fax machines, and E-911 systems, and is recognized as a Managed Facilities-based Voice Network (MFVN) by both the NYC Fire Department and CAL FIRE.

MetTel's solution is deployed across more than 20,000 U.S. Postal Service locations, over 1,500 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs sites, and 2,300+ Extra Space Storage locations. The solution has also been widely adopted by enterprise clients across the healthcare, fitness, retail, security, and waste management industries.

The ChannelVision VSA is the latest in a string of industry recognition for MetTel's POTS Transformation solution, which has also earned the Supplier Excellence Award from the U.S. Postal Service, 2026 Gold American Business Award for Best Technical Support Strategy and Implementation, the 2026 Internet Telephony Product of the Year , and The Fast Mode's 2025 Operational Excellence Leader designation. MetTel VP Max Silber also received the 2025 AAMI Best Commentary Award for his piece on the risks aging copper lines pose to hospital patient safety.

"We are extremely honored to receive ChannelVision's 2026 Visionary Spotlight Award for Overall Excellence in Digital Transformation," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel."It's a really great feeling to have the Channel recognize the tremendous effort we have put into creating the best and most reliable, scalable, and future-ready POTS replacement solution available in the market today. As copper networks continue to retire across the country, we want channel partners to know that they can trust us with their clients that depend on mission-critical connectivity."

About MetTel

A leading provider of digital transformation and communications solutions for enterprise and government clients, MetTel has been recognized as a Leader or Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services for the last six consecutive years. With award-winning solutions, a global footprint, and deep expertise in network modernization, MetTel enables organizations to connect, grow, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on X (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter™.

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SOURCE MetTel