MetTel's Transformative SD-WAN Solution Recognized by Internet Telephony Magazine's SD-WAN Award

"At MetTel, we assist our customers on their digital transformation journeys by simplifying complexity, innovating new capabilities and creating operational efficiencies ," said Ed Fox, Chief Technology Officer of MetTel. "MetTel SD-WAN is a digital foundation that provides flexibility for clients to adjust to future challenges and opportunities and, when needed, pivot rapidly in a crisis."

MetTel's SD-WAN technology solution allows customers to simplify management of shifting network requirements across diverse geographic locations. Technology obsolescence, bandwidth-intensive applications, and an increasingly dynamic workforce are pressuring companies to implement digital transformation. Organizations need the right infrastructure to enable remote teams, schedule virtual appointments and provide scalability.

MetTel is the only US-based company in the Gartner Leader Quadrant for Managed Network Services in both 2020 and 2021. As part of its managed network services, MetTel's SD-WAN solution benefits from intelligent process automation, global coverage, real-time analytics, zero-touch deployment and cloud-based firewall as a service.

Through its awards in various categories, Internet Telephony recognizes companies that developed exceptional IP communications solutions and demonstrated industry leadership. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious in the communications and technology sector globally.

