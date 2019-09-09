Mettle Ops Wins $20 Million, Three-Year Government Contract

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Army Combat Capability Development Center Ground Vehicle Systems Center (CCDC GVSC), formerly known as TARDEC, continues to put soldiers' survival as their number one priority. The proof is in the $20 million contract that was recently awarded to Mettle Ops. The contract, DoD (Department of Defense) Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) Contract, is a three-year deal beginning in 2019 and will continue through 2021.

In this agreement, both parties will focus on survivability efforts to provide soldiers with equipment better protecting them in wartime environments. Mettle Ops is responsible for the program management, design, modeling and simulations, analysis, and documentation aspect of the process for the agreement.

Throughout the past several years, Mettle Ops has established itself in Army Acquisitions and Federal Government Contracting. Mettle Ops works with its customers to achieve their goals by providing transparent and dependable program management and engineering services. Mettle Ops specializes in research, development, reverse engineering, ground vehicle design, test and evaluation experience, system integration capabilities, and facilitates manufacturing and fabrication.

The contract will provide both virtual and physical prototypes of advanced survivability and protection technologies for tracked and wheeled ground vehicles, specifically Abrams Main Battle Tank, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, and Next Generation Combat Vehicle.

"Through innovation, we are increasing soldier survivability," said Katie Bigelow, Founder of Mettle Ops. "Focused efforts on safety provide soldiers with equipment that better protects them, meaning more soldiers come home with less long-term health problems."

Both Mettle Ops and CCDC GVSC are committed to making safety of the soldier the number one priority. Developing products as a collaboration makes for high-quality outcomes that are available to the consumer.

CCDC GVSC is continuously seeking the latest technologies to affordably and effectively enhance vehicle and crew survivability for existing and future ground vehicle systems. This collaboration with Mettle Ops will assist CCDC GVSC in achieving its goals.

About Mettle Ops

Mettle Ops is an U.S. Small Business Administration 8(a), Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Economically Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (EDWOSB), Women Business Enterprise (WBE), Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), Center for Veterans Enterprise (CVE), and Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB). Headquartered in Sterling Heights, Michigan and founded in 2013, Mettle Ops specializes in extensive research, development, manufacturing and fabrication, reverse engineering, ground vehicle design, test and evaluation experience, and system integration capabilities. Mettle Ops' team includes war veterans with 35 years combined experience in Army service. Inspired by courage and tenacity and so-named Mettle Ops.

