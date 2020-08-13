METTLER TOLEDO and TetraScience Collaborate to Power the Digital Lab Movement

COLUMBUS, Ohio and BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- METTLER TOLEDO International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) and TetraScience, Inc. announce a new collaboration to knock down life sciences R&D data silos by providing complete and unified R&D data in the cloud. The integration will join METTLER TOLEDO's precision instruments, such as balances, pH meters, titrators, UV/VIS spectrophotometers, density, refractometers, and LabX™ laboratory software with the TetraScience Platform and its ever-growing network of R&D data producers and consumers to drive the digital lab movement forward. Additionally, the collaboration will further connect and centralize LabX data with other R&D data generated at the enterprise level.

"We are excited to collaborate with METTLER TOLEDO. While Biopharma has been slow to adopt advanced cloud capabilities, we are witnessing a surge of interest in combining best of breed solutions like METTLER TOLEDO analytical instruments, LabX software, and TetraScience's open platform and network," shares Spin Wang, CEO and Co-Founder of TetraScience. "METTLER TOLEDO not only provides cutting edge analytical instruments, its LabX software also dramatically increases the compliance and data integrity of the experimental process, especially in GxP. We have witnessed an increasing adoption of LabX software among our customers. Deployments are happening in multiple leading pharmaceutical companies."

"LabX software automatically generates complete R&D data including raw and metadata on all connected instruments. As a single interface to TetraScience, it integrates all the rich and compliant data from LabX to be made accessible in the cloud, which will significantly reduce initial programming and maintenance efforts compared to point-to-point interfaces. Furthermore, the data will be prepared for analysis and scientific discoveries with popular data science and visualization tools as well as informatics applications such as ELNs and LIMS. Together with TetraScience, this is another exciting example of expanding an ever-growing network of data types and sources in an effective, smooth, and reliable way," states Gunnar Danielson, Head of Global Software Solutions and Consultancy, METTLER TOLEDO.

"Industry participants of all kinds – global pharmas, biotech startups, electronic lab notebook and lab information management system vendors, contract research organizations, biopharma app companies, and more – recognize that this movement to the R&D Data Cloud must be driven by vendor-neutral and open partnerships that are deeply data-centric," explains Patrick Grady, Executive Chairman of TetraScience. "Biopharma R&D needs to unify and harmonize experimental data in the cloud, in order to fully capitalize on the power of AI and data science. In turn, AI and data science will uncover insights that will accelerate discovery and development of therapeutics that extend and enhance human life. We are thrilled to further extend this network together with METTLER TOLEDO."

About METTLER TOLEDO

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world's largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions for several related analytical instruments and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. In addition, the Company is the world's largest manufacturer and marketer of metal detection systems used in production and packaging. Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at www.mt.com.

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the leading R&D Data Cloud company, making life sciences lab data truly accessible and actionable. We unify data across the Digital Lab in the cloud, putting an end to the silos and unlocking analytics. More than 80 leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies rely on our cloud-native platform and applications to automatically collect, centralize, and harmonize their experimental data, preparing it for analytics. The platform provides built-in connectivity to an increasing network of instruments, informatics, data, and analytics systems. Activate the flow of your data. For more information, please visit www.tetrascience.com.

