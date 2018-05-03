Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

- - Strong Adjusted EPS Growth - -

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced first quarter results for 2018.  Provided below are the highlights:

  • Sales in local currency increased 5% in the quarter compared with the prior year.  Reported sales increased 11% as currency increased sales growth by 6% in the quarter.
  • Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $3.58, compared with $3.48 in the prior-year period.  Adjusted EPS was $3.74, an increase of 12% over the prior-year amount of $3.34.  Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and we have included a reconciliation to EPS on the last page of the attached schedules. 

First Quarter Results

Olivier Filliol, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Sales growth in the quarter came in as expected, and was impacted by the excellent sales growth in the prior-year period.  China, in particular, had very strong broad-based sales growth in the quarter. This solid sales growth drove another quarter of strong Adjusted EPS growth."

EPS in the quarter was $3.58, compared with the prior-year amount of $3.48.  Adjusted EPS was $3.74, an increase of 12% over the prior-year amount of $3.34.      

Sales were $660.8 million, a 5% increase in local currency sales, compared with $594.6 million in the prior-year quarter.  Reported sales increased 11% as currency increased sales growth by 6% in the quarter.  Compared with the prior year, local currency sales increased 5% in the Americas and 10% in Asia/Rest of World.  Sales declined 1% in local currency in Europe.  Adjusted operating income amounted to $139.5 million, a 10% increase from the prior-year amount of $126.5 million.  Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to earnings before taxes is provided in the attached schedules. 

Outlook 

The Company said that, based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2018 will be approximately 6%.  This sales growth is expected to result in

Adjusted EPS in the range of $20.10 to $20.25, which reflects growth of 14% to 15%.  This compares with previous guidance of Adjusted EPS in the range of $19.95 to $20.15.   

Management anticipates that local currency sales growth in the second quarter 2018 will be approximately 6%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $4.55 to $4.60, an increase of 16% to 17%. 

While the Company has provided an outlook for Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for EPS as it would require an estimate of non-recurring items, which are not yet known.  The Company noted in making its outlook that economic uncertainty remains in certain regions of the world and market conditions are subject to change.   

Conclusion

Filliol concluded, "Our outlook for 2018 remains promising despite facing difficult comparisons given our very strong performance last year.  We acknowledge there is more uncertainty in the global economy compared with a few months ago but overall demand remains solid. We believe we are well positioned for continued share gains.  Our Spinnaker sales and marketing programs, new product launches and continued investments in sales activities are generating returns.  Our margin and productivity programs complement our sales growth initiatives and will yield continued earnings growth and funds for additional investments for growth."    

Other Matters

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results today (Thursday, May 3) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To hear a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at www.mt.com/investors.  The presentation referenced in the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our businesses' actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.  For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see the discussion on forward-looking statements in our current report on Form 10-K.  All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed under the captions "Factors affecting our future operating results" and in the "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, which describe risks and factors that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in those forward-looking statements.


METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands except share data)

(unaudited)























Three months ended





Three months ended






March 31, 2018

% of sales

March 31, 2017

% of sales




















Net sales

$660,821

(a)

100.0



$594,567


100.0

Cost of sales

285,888


43.3



251,178

(b)

42.2

Gross profit

374,933


56.7



343,389


57.8





















Research and development

34,713


5.3



31,200

(b)

5.3

Selling, general and administrative 

200,674


30.4



185,656

(b)

31.2

Amortization

11,735


1.8



10,045


1.7

Interest expense

8,359


1.2



7,741


1.3

Restructuring charges

4,413


0.6



1,432


0.2

Other charges (income), net

(2,400)


(0.4)



(6,533)

(b)(c)

(1.0)

Earnings before taxes

117,439


17.8



113,848


19.1





















Provision for taxes

24,135


3.7



21,382


3.5

Net earnings

$93,304


14.1



$92,466


15.6





















Basic earnings per common share:

















Net earnings 

$3.66







$3.57





Weighted average number of common shares

25,468,323







25,932,112

























Diluted earnings per common share:

















Net earnings 

$3.58







$3.48





Weighted average number of common 

26,095,647







26,586,061





  and common equivalent shares

















Note:

(a)

Local currency sales increased 5% as compared to the same period in 2017.

(b)

In accordance with the new accounting rules that went into effect on January 1, 2018, the Company reclassified a net pension benefit of $0.8 million into other charges (income) from other income statement categories for the three months ended March 31, 2017 to be consistent with the 2018 presentation.

(c)

Other charges (income), net for three months ended March 31, 2017 also includes a one-time gain of $3.4 million relating to the sale of a facility in Switzerland in connection with our initiative to consolidate certain Swiss operations into a new facility.

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME























Three months ended



Three months ended







March 31, 2018

% of sales

March 31, 2017

% of sales




















Earnings before taxes

$117,439







$113,848





Amortization

11,735







10,045





Interest expense

8,359







7,741





Restructuring charges

4,413







1,432





Other charges (income), net

(2,400)







(6,533)

(b)(c)


Adjusted operating income 

$139,546

(d)

21.1



$126,533


21.3





















Note:

















(d)         Adjusted operating income increased 10% as compared to the same period in 2017.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)






















March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017










Cash and cash equivalents

$98,949



$148,687

Accounts receivable, net

483,919



528,615

Inventories

278,318



255,390

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

66,186



74,031

Total current assets

927,372



1,006,723










Property, plant and equipment, net

696,890



668,271

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

769,511



766,556

Other non-current assets

118,134



108,255

Total assets

$2,511,907



$2,549,805










Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt

$14,883



$19,677

Trade accounts payable

164,639



167,627

Accrued and other current liabilities

457,360



502,369

Total current liabilities

636,882



689,673










Long-term debt

978,715



960,170

Other non-current liabilities

335,563



352,682

Total liabilities

1,951,160



2,002,525










Shareholders' equity

560,747



547,280

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$2,511,907



$2,549,805

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 (amounts in thousands)

 (unaudited)












Three months ended




March 31,




2018

2017








Cash flow from operating activities:





    Net earnings

$93,304

$92,466

    Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to





      net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation

9,157

7,966

Amortization

11,735

10,045

Deferred tax benefit

(6,416)

(1,470)

Gain on facility sale 

-

(3,394)

Other

3,085

3,812

Decrease in cash resulting from changes in





  operating assets and liabilities

(34,301)

(41,826)

                Net cash provided by operating activities

76,564

67,599








Cash flows from investing activities:





    Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

4,507

10,003

    Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(29,774)

(21,015)

    Acquisitions

(500)

-

    Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans

3,304

312

                Net cash used in investing activities

(22,463)

(10,700)








Cash flows from financing activities:





    Proceeds from borrowings

336,512

472,732

    Repayments of borrowings

(331,114)

(409,881)

    Proceeds from exercise of stock options

5,669

8,201

    Repurchases of common stock 

(118,750)

(124,997)

                Net cash used in financing activities

(107,683)

(53,945)








Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

3,844

3,265








Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(49,738)

6,219








Cash and cash equivalents:





    Beginning of period

148,687

158,674

    End of period

$98,949

$164,893
















RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW








Net cash provided by operating activities

$76,564

$67,599

    Payments in respect of restructuring activities

5,242

2,578

    Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

4,507

10,003

    Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(29,774)

(21,015)

Free cash flow

$56,539

$59,165

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS




























SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION

(unaudited)


















Europe

Americas

Asia/RoW

Total















U.S. Dollar Sales Growth












Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

12%

6%

18%

11%














Local Currency Sales Growth (Decrease)












Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

(1%)

5%

10%

5%










































RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS 

(unaudited)




















Three months ended






March 31,






2018

2017

%
Growth














EPS as reported, diluted



$3.58

$3.48

3%














Restructuring charges, net of tax



0.13

(a)

0.04

(a)


Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax



0.10

(b)

0.06

(b)


Income tax expense



(0.07)

(c)

(0.14)

(c)


Gain on facility sale






(0.10)

(d)
















Adjusted EPS, diluted



$3.74

$3.34

12%

Notes:











(a)

Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $4.4 million ($3.4 million after tax) and $1.4 million ($1.1 million after tax) for
both the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs.

(b)

Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization, net of tax, of $2.5 million and $1.5 million for the three month
periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

(c)

Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our reported tax rate of 21% and 19% during the three months ending March 31,
2018 and 2017, respectively, and our annual income tax rate of 22%, due to excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises. 

(d)

Represents the EPS impact of a one-time gain of $3.4 million ($2.7 million after tax) for the three months ended March 31, 2017 relating
to the sale of a facility in Switzerland in connection with our initiative to consolidate certain Swiss operations into a new facility.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mettler-toledo-international-inc-reports-first-quarter-2018-results-300642486.html

SOURCE Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

