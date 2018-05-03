Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter Results

Olivier Filliol, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Sales growth in the quarter came in as expected, and was impacted by the excellent sales growth in the prior-year period. China, in particular, had very strong broad-based sales growth in the quarter. This solid sales growth drove another quarter of strong Adjusted EPS growth."

EPS in the quarter was $3.58, compared with the prior-year amount of $3.48. Adjusted EPS was $3.74, an increase of 12% over the prior-year amount of $3.34.

Sales were $660.8 million, a 5% increase in local currency sales, compared with $594.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Reported sales increased 11% as currency increased sales growth by 6% in the quarter. Compared with the prior year, local currency sales increased 5% in the Americas and 10% in Asia/Rest of World. Sales declined 1% in local currency in Europe. Adjusted operating income amounted to $139.5 million, a 10% increase from the prior-year amount of $126.5 million. Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to earnings before taxes is provided in the attached schedules.

Outlook

The Company said that, based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2018 will be approximately 6%. This sales growth is expected to result in

Adjusted EPS in the range of $20.10 to $20.25, which reflects growth of 14% to 15%. This compares with previous guidance of Adjusted EPS in the range of $19.95 to $20.15.

Management anticipates that local currency sales growth in the second quarter 2018 will be approximately 6%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $4.55 to $4.60, an increase of 16% to 17%.

While the Company has provided an outlook for Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for EPS as it would require an estimate of non-recurring items, which are not yet known. The Company noted in making its outlook that economic uncertainty remains in certain regions of the world and market conditions are subject to change.

Conclusion

Filliol concluded, "Our outlook for 2018 remains promising despite facing difficult comparisons given our very strong performance last year. We acknowledge there is more uncertainty in the global economy compared with a few months ago but overall demand remains solid. We believe we are well positioned for continued share gains. Our Spinnaker sales and marketing programs, new product launches and continued investments in sales activities are generating returns. Our margin and productivity programs complement our sales growth initiatives and will yield continued earnings growth and funds for additional investments for growth."

Other Matters

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results today (Thursday, May 3) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at www.mt.com/investors. The presentation referenced in the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control, and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food, and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our businesses' actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see the discussion on forward-looking statements in our current report on Form 10-K. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed under the captions "Factors affecting our future operating results" and in the "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, which describe risks and factors that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in those forward-looking statements.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)













































Three months ended











Three months ended













March 31, 2018

% of sales



March 31, 2017

% of sales









































Net sales



$660,821 (a)

100.0







$594,567





100.0



Cost of sales



285,888





43.3







251,178 (b)

42.2



Gross profit



374,933





56.7







343,389





57.8











































Research and development



34,713





5.3







31,200 (b)

5.3



Selling, general and administrative



200,674





30.4







185,656 (b)

31.2



Amortization



11,735





1.8







10,045





1.7



Interest expense



8,359





1.2







7,741





1.3



Restructuring charges



4,413





0.6







1,432





0.2



Other charges (income), net



(2,400)





(0.4)







(6,533) (b)(c) (1.0)



Earnings before taxes



117,439





17.8







113,848





19.1











































Provision for taxes



24,135





3.7







21,382





3.5



Net earnings



$93,304





14.1







$92,466





15.6











































Basic earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$3.66















$3.57











Weighted average number of common shares



25,468,323















25,932,112



















































Diluted earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$3.58















$3.48











Weighted average number of common



26,095,647















26,586,061











and common equivalent shares





































Note:

(a) Local currency sales increased 5% as compared to the same period in 2017.

(b) In accordance with the new accounting rules that went into effect on January 1, 2018, the Company reclassified a net pension benefit of $0.8 million into other charges (income) from other income statement categories for the three months ended March 31, 2017 to be consistent with the 2018 presentation. (c) Other charges (income), net for three months ended March 31, 2017 also includes a one-time gain of $3.4 million relating to the sale of a facility in Switzerland in connection with our initiative to consolidate certain Swiss operations into a new facility.

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME













































Three months ended







Three months ended















March 31, 2018

% of sales



March 31, 2017

% of sales









































Earnings before taxes



$117,439















$113,848











Amortization



11,735















10,045











Interest expense



8,359















7,741











Restructuring charges



4,413















1,432











Other charges (income), net



(2,400)















(6,533) (b)(c)





Adjusted operating income



$139,546 (d)

21.1







$126,533





21.3











































Note:



































(d) Adjusted operating income increased 10% as compared to the same period in 2017.



METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)











































March 31, 2018



December 31, 2017



















Cash and cash equivalents



$98,949







$148,687

Accounts receivable, net



483,919







528,615

Inventories



278,318







255,390

Other current assets and prepaid expenses



66,186







74,031

Total current assets



927,372







1,006,723





















Property, plant and equipment, net



696,890







668,271

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



769,511







766,556

Other non-current assets



118,134







108,255

Total assets



$2,511,907







$2,549,805





















Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt



$14,883







$19,677

Trade accounts payable



164,639







167,627

Accrued and other current liabilities



457,360







502,369

Total current liabilities



636,882







689,673





















Long-term debt



978,715







960,170

Other non-current liabilities



335,563







352,682

Total liabilities



1,951,160







2,002,525





















Shareholders' equity



560,747







547,280

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$2,511,907







$2,549,805



METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)























Three months ended









March 31,









2018

2017

















Cash flow from operating activities:











Net earnings



$93,304

$92,466

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to











net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation



9,157

7,966

Amortization



11,735

10,045

Deferred tax benefit



(6,416)

(1,470)

Gain on facility sale



-

(3,394)

Other



3,085

3,812

Decrease in cash resulting from changes in











operating assets and liabilities



(34,301)

(41,826)

Net cash provided by operating activities



76,564

67,599

















Cash flows from investing activities:











Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



4,507

10,003

Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(29,774)

(21,015)

Acquisitions



(500)

-

Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans



3,304

312

Net cash used in investing activities



(22,463)

(10,700)

















Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from borrowings



336,512

472,732

Repayments of borrowings



(331,114)

(409,881)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



5,669

8,201

Repurchases of common stock



(118,750)

(124,997)

Net cash used in financing activities



(107,683)

(53,945)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



3,844

3,265

















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(49,738)

6,219

















Cash and cash equivalents:











Beginning of period



148,687

158,674

End of period



$98,949

$164,893

































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW















Net cash provided by operating activities



$76,564

$67,599

Payments in respect of restructuring activities



5,242

2,578

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



4,507

10,003

Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(29,774)

(21,015)

Free cash flow



$56,539

$59,165



METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS























































SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION (unaudited)



































Europe

Americas

Asia/RoW

Total































U.S. Dollar Sales Growth

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2018



12%

6% 18%

11%





























Local Currency Sales Growth (Decrease)

























Three Months Ended March 31, 2018



(1%)

5% 10%

5%





















































































RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (unaudited)







































Three months ended













March 31,













2018



2017

%

Growth





























EPS as reported, diluted







$3.58



$3.48

3%





























Restructuring charges, net of tax







0.13 (a)

0.04 (a)





Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax







0.10 (b)

0.06 (b)





Income tax expense







(0.07) (c)

(0.14) (c)





Gain on facility sale













(0.10) (d)

































Adjusted EPS, diluted







$3.74



$3.34

12%



Notes:























(a) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $4.4 million ($3.4 million after tax) and $1.4 million ($1.1 million after tax) for

both the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs. (b) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization, net of tax, of $2.5 million and $1.5 million for the three month

periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (c) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our reported tax rate of 21% and 19% during the three months ending March 31,

2018 and 2017, respectively, and our annual income tax rate of 22%, due to excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises. (d) Represents the EPS impact of a one-time gain of $3.4 million ($2.7 million after tax) for the three months ended March 31, 2017 relating

to the sale of a facility in Switzerland in connection with our initiative to consolidate certain Swiss operations into a new facility.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mettler-toledo-international-inc-reports-first-quarter-2018-results-300642486.html

SOURCE Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mt.com

