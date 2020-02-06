Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
Feb 06, 2020, 16:10 ET
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced fourth quarter results for 2019. Provided below are the highlights:
- Reported sales increased 3% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales increased 4% in the quarter as currency reduced sales growth by 1%.
- Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $7.84, compared with $7.11 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $7.78, an increase of 14% over the prior-year amount of $6.85. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and we have included a reconciliation to EPS on the last page of the attached schedules.
Quarterly Results
Olivier Filliol, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We had good sales growth in the quarter, particularly in light of the excellent growth in the prior year. Sales growth was strong in the Americas and China. With the benefit of our margin and productivity initiatives, we overcame meaningful currency and tariff headwinds to generate strong margin improvement and earnings growth in the quarter. Finally, we had excellent cash flow generation in the quarter and for the full year."
GAAP Results
EPS in the quarter was $7.84, compared with the prior-year amount of $7.11. EPS included a one-time, non-cash, deferred tax gain of $0.64, while prior year EPS included a one-time, non-cash, acquisition-related gain of $0.75.
Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 3% to $844.0 million. By region, reported sales increased 6% in the Americas and 4% in Asia/Rest of World. Reported sales in Europe declined by 1%. Earnings before taxes amounted to $231.1 million, compared with $230.5 million in the prior year. Earnings before taxes in the prior year included a one-time, non-cash, acquisition-related gain of $18.7 million.
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EPS was $7.78, an increase of 14% over the prior-year amount of $6.85.
Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 4% as currency reduced reported sales growth by 1%. By region, local currency sales increased 6% in the Americas, 1% in Europe and 5% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $256.3 million, a 7% increase from the prior-year amount of $239.7 million.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.
Full Year Results
GAAP Results
EPS in 2019 was $22.47, compared with the prior-year amount of $19.88. EPS included a one-time, non-cash, deferred tax gain of $0.63, while prior year EPS included a one-time, non-cash, acquisition-related gain of $0.74.
Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 2% in 2019 to $3.009 billion. By region, reported sales increased 5% in the Americas and 3% in Asia/Rest of World. Reported sales in Europe declined 2%. Earnings before taxes amounted to $681.4 million, compared with $651.9 million in the prior year. Earnings before taxes in the prior year included a one-time, non-cash, acquisition-related gain of $18.7 million.
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EPS in 2019 was $22.77, an increase of 12% over the prior-year amount of $20.32.
Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 5% as currency reduced reported sales growth by 3%. By region, local currency sales increased 6% in the Americas, 3% in Europe and 6% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $778.1 million, a 7% increase from the prior-year amount of $730.5 million.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.
Outlook
The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2020 will be approximately 4%. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $24.85 to $25.10, a growth rate of 9% to 10%. Management noted that local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS guidance remains unchanged from previous guidance.
Management noted that they will face tough comparisons in the first quarter 2020 due to strong sales in the prior-year quarter and will face strong headwinds to Adjusted EPS due to adverse currency and the impact of tariff costs in the first quarter. In addition, based on today's assessment, the Company expects a significant impact on its China sales in the first quarter due to the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Based on market conditions today, the Company anticipates that local currency sales growth in the first quarter 2020 will be approximately 0% to 1%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.30, an increase of 2% to 5%.
While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known. The Company noted in making its outlook that uncertainty remains in the macroeconomic environment and market conditions are subject to change.
Conclusion
Filliol concluded, "Demand in our markets remains solid with the exception of Food Retail and the potential short-term impact of the Wuhan Coronavirus. We continue to invest for growth via our investments in our field force, Spinnaker sales and marketing programs and new product development. We remain confident in executing on our growth, productivity and margin initiatives. We will monitor the macroeconomic environment as uncertainty exists in certain regions of the world, and remain agile and adapt if market conditions change. Based on market conditions today, we believe we can continue to gain share and deliver strong results in 2020."
Other Matters
|
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(amounts in thousands except share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
December 31, 2019
|
% of sales
|
December 31, 2018
|
% of sales
|
Net sales
|
$843,969
|
(a)
|
100.0
|
$817,923
|
100.0
|
Cost of sales
|
345,672
|
41.0
|
340,357
|
41.6
|
Gross profit
|
498,297
|
59.0
|
477,566
|
58.4
|
Research and development
|
35,299
|
4.2
|
36,205
|
4.4
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
206,717
|
24.5
|
201,653
|
24.7
|
Amortization
|
12,813
|
1.5
|
11,963
|
1.5
|
Interest expense
|
9,635
|
1.1
|
8,840
|
1.1
|
Restructuring charges
|
4,614
|
0.5
|
4,464
|
0.5
|
Other charges (income), net
|
(1,924)
|
(0.3)
|
(16,013)
|
(c)
|
(2.0)
|
Earnings before taxes
|
231,143
|
27.3
|
230,454
|
28.2
|
Provision for taxes
|
38,394
|
(b)
|
4.5
|
49,268
|
(b)
|
6.0
|
Net earnings
|
$192,749
|
22.8
|
$181,186
|
22.2
|
Basic earnings per common share:
|
Net earnings
|
$7.95
|
$7.25
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
24,241,383
|
24,975,303
|
Diluted earnings per common share:
|
Net earnings
|
$7.84
|
$7.11
|
Weighted average number of common
|
24,599,702
|
25,490,270
|
and common equivalent shares
|
Note:
|
(a) Local currency sales increased 4% as compared to the same period in 2018.
|
(b) Provision for taxes includes a non-cash deferred net benefit of $15.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform and a charge of $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 for the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
|
(c) Other charges (income), net includes a one-time gain of $18.7 million relating to the Biotix acquisition contingent consideration and a one-time legal charge of $3.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018.
|
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
|
Three months ended
|
Three months ended
|
December 31, 2019
|
% of sales
|
December 31, 2018
|
% of sales
|
Earnings before taxes
|
$231,143
|
$230,454
|
Amortization
|
12,813
|
11,963
|
Interest expense
|
9,635
|
8,840
|
Restructuring charges
|
4,614
|
4,464
|
Other charges (income), net
|
(1,924)
|
(16,013)
|
Adjusted operating profit
|
$256,281
|
(d)
|
30.4
|
$239,708
|
29.3
|
Note:
|
(d) Adjusted operating profit increased 7% as compared to the same period in 2018.
|
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(amounts in thousands except share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
Twelve months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
December 31, 2019
|
% of sales
|
December 31, 2018
|
% of sales
|
Net sales
|
$3,008,652
|
(a)
|
100.0
|
$2,935,586
|
100.0
|
Cost of sales
|
1,267,441
|
42.1
|
1,251,208
|
42.6
|
Gross profit
|
1,741,211
|
57.9
|
1,684,378
|
57.4
|
Research and development
|
143,950
|
4.8
|
141,071
|
4.8
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
819,183
|
27.2
|
812,802
|
27.7
|
Amortization
|
49,690
|
1.7
|
47,524
|
1.6
|
Interest expense
|
37,411
|
1.2
|
34,511
|
1.2
|
Restructuring charges
|
15,760
|
0.5
|
18,420
|
0.6
|
Other charges (income), net
|
(6,177)
|
(0.3)
|
(21,808)
|
(c)
|
(0.7)
|
Earnings before taxes
|
681,394
|
22.6
|
651,858
|
22.2
|
Provision for taxes
|
120,285
|
(b)
|
4.0
|
139,247
|
(b)
|
4.7
|
Net earnings
|
$561,109
|
18.6
|
$512,611
|
17.5
|
Basic earnings per common share:
|
Net earnings
|
$22.84
|
$20.33
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
24,567,609
|
25,215,674
|
Diluted earnings per common share:
|
Net earnings
|
$22.47
|
$19.88
|
Weighted average number of common
|
24,974,457
|
25,781,324
|
and common equivalent shares
|
Note:
|
(a) Local currency sales increased 5% as compared to the same period in 2018.
|
(b) Provision for taxes includes a non-cash deferred net benefit of $15.8 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform and a charge of $3.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
|
(c) Other charges (income), net includes a one-time gain of $18.7 million relating to the Biotix acquisition contingent consideration and a one-time legal charge of $3.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
|
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
|
Twelve months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
December 31, 2019
|
% of sales
|
December 31, 2018
|
% of sales
|
Earnings before taxes
|
$681,394
|
$651,858
|
Amortization
|
49,690
|
47,524
|
Interest expense
|
37,411
|
34,511
|
Restructuring charges
|
15,760
|
18,420
|
Other charges (income), net
|
(6,177)
|
(21,808)
|
Adjusted operating profit
|
$778,078
|
(d)
|
25.9
|
$730,505
|
24.9
|
Note:
|
(d) Adjusted operating profit increased 7% as compared to the same period in 2018.
|
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(amounts in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
December 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$207,785
|
$178,110
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
566,256
|
535,528
|
Inventories
|
274,285
|
268,821
|
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
|
61,321
|
63,401
|
Total current assets
|
1,109,647
|
1,045,860
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
748,657
|
717,526
|
Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net
|
742,221
|
752,088
|
Other non-current assets
|
188,796
|
(a)
|
103,373
|
Total assets
|
$2,789,321
|
$2,618,847
|
Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt
|
$55,868
|
$49,670
|
Trade accounts payable
|
185,592
|
196,641
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
513,052
|
(a)
|
488,123
|
Total current liabilities
|
754,512
|
734,434
|
Long-term debt
|
1,235,350
|
985,021
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
378,679
|
(a)
|
309,329
|
Total liabilities
|
2,368,541
|
2,028,784
|
Shareholders' equity
|
420,780
|
590,063
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$2,789,321
|
$2,618,847
|
(a) Includes a lease right-of-use asset of $87.3 million, a short-term lease liability of $27.6 million and a long-term lease liability of $60.9 million in accordance with ASC 842 "Leases" that went into effect on January 1, 2019.
|
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(amounts in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flow from operating activities:
|
Net earnings
|
$192,749
|
$181,186
|
$561,109
|
$512,611
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to
|
net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation
|
9,643
|
9,278
|
38,991
|
37,167
|
Amortization
|
12,813
|
11,963
|
49,690
|
47,524
|
Deferred tax expense
|
29,166
|
14,203
|
11,203
|
2,302
|
Share-based compensation
|
5,002
|
5,074
|
18,285
|
17,579
|
Swiss tax reform benefit (a)
|
(15,833)
|
-
|
(15,833)
|
-
|
U.S. tax reform charge (b)
|
-
|
3,597
|
-
|
3,597
|
Acquisition gain (c)
|
-
|
(18,674)
|
-
|
(18,674)
|
Other
|
161
|
147
|
133
|
(2,559)
|
Decrease in cash resulting from changes in
|
operating assets and liabilities
|
(31,992)
|
(8,202)
|
(60,128)
|
(34,542)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
201,709
|
198,572
|
603,450
|
565,005
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
174
|
381
|
1,422
|
8,190
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(25,714)
|
(46,061)
|
(97,341)
|
(142,726)
|
Acquisitions
|
-
|
(565)
|
(2,004)
|
(5,527)
|
Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans
|
2,939
|
1,899
|
(1,160)
|
1,119
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(22,601)
|
(44,346)
|
(99,083)
|
(138,944)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
627,370
|
168,341
|
1,435,081
|
940,615
|
Repayments of borrowings
|
(515,989)
|
(172,620)
|
(1,176,784)
|
(876,324)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
9,665
|
9,823
|
47,581
|
24,600
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(216,249)
|
(118,750)
|
(774,999)
|
(474,999)
|
Acquisition contingent consideration payment
|
-
|
-
|
(10,000)
|
-
|
Other financing activities
|
-
|
(250)
|
1,753
|
(1,914)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(95,203)
|
(113,456)
|
(477,368)
|
(388,022)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
3,348
|
(108)
|
2,676
|
(8,616)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
87,253
|
40,662
|
29,675
|
29,423
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
Beginning of period
|
120,534
|
137,448
|
$178,110
|
148,687
|
End of period
|
$207,787
|
$178,110
|
$207,785
|
$178,110
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$201,709
|
$198,572
|
$603,450
|
$565,005
|
Payments in respect of restructuring activities
|
7,033
|
4,119
|
16,483
|
20,820
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
174
|
381
|
1,422
|
8,190
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(25,714)
|
(46,061)
|
(97,341)
|
(142,726)
|
Payments for one-time legal charge (d)
|
2,992
|
-
|
2,992
|
-
|
Transition tax payments
|
-
|
-
|
4,289
|
4,200
|
Payments for acquisition costs
|
-
|
233
|
-
|
375
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
$186,194
|
$157,244
|
$531,295
|
$455,864
|
(a) Represents a non-cash deferred net benefit of $15.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform.
|
(b) Represents U.S. tax reform charge of $3.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 for the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
|
(c) Represents a one-time gain of $18.7 million relating to the Biotix acquisition contingent consideration for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
|
(d) Represents cash payments related to the one-time legal charge recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2018.
|
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
|
OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS
|
SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION
|
(unaudited)
|
Europe
|
Americas
|
Asia/RoW
|
Total
|
U.S. Dollar Sales Growth (Decrease)
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|
(1%)
|
6%
|
4%
|
3%
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
|
(2%)
|
5%
|
3%
|
2%
|
Local Currency Sales Growth (Decrease)
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|
1%
|
6%
|
5%
|
4%
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
|
3%
|
6%
|
6%
|
5%
|
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
Twelve months ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Growth
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Growth
|
EPS as reported, diluted
|
$7.84
|
$7.11
|
10%
|
$22.47
|
$19.88
|
13%
|
Restructuring charges, net of tax
|
0.15
|
(a)
|
0.14
|
(a)
|
0.50
|
(a)
|
0.56
|
(a)
|
Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax
|
0.11
|
(b)
|
0.10
|
(b)
|
0.43
|
(b)
|
0.39
|
(b)
|
Income tax expense
|
0.32
|
(c)
|
0.02
|
(c)
|
-
|
-
|
Swiss Tax reform
|
(0.64)
|
(d)
|
-
|
(0.63)
|
(d)
|
-
|
U.S. Tax reform
|
-
|
0.14
|
(e)
|
-
|
0.14
|
(e)
|
Acquisition gain, net of tax
|
-
|
(0.75)
|
(f)
|
-
|
(0.74)
|
(f)
|
Legal charge, net of tax
|
-
|
0.09
|
(g)
|
-
|
0.09
|
(g)
|
Adjusted EPS, diluted
|
$7.78
|
$6.85
|
14%
|
$22.77
|
$20.32
|
12%
|
Notes:
|
(a)
|
Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $4.6 million ($3.7 million after tax) and $4.5 million ($3.5 million after tax) for the three months
|
(b)
|
Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization, net of tax, of $3.8 million ($2.8 million after tax) and $3.3 million ($2.5 million after
|
(c)
|
Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our reported and annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items, due to the timing of excess
|
(d)
|
Represents the EPS impact of a non-cash deferred net benefit of $15.8 million related to the enactment of Swiss tax reform for the three and twelve
|
(e)
|
Represents the EPS impact of U.S. tax reform charges of $3.6 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, related to the
|
(f)
|
Represents the EPS impact of a one-time gain of $18.7 million ($19.2 million after tax) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018
|
(g)
|
Represents the EPS impact of a one-time legal charge of $3.0 million ($2.4 million after tax) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
