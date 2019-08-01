Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced second quarter results for 2019. Provided below are the highlights:

Reported sales increased 1% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales increased 5% in the quarter as currency reduced sales growth by 4%.

Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $5.06 , compared with $4.31 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $5.16 , an increase of 11% over the prior-year amount of $4.65 . Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and we have included a reconciliation to EPS on the last page of the attached schedules.

Second Quarter Results

Olivier Filliol, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Sales growth was solid in the quarter with excellent growth in our Laboratory product lines and good growth in our Core Industrial business. Sales growth in the Americas and China was particularly strong while sales growth in Europe was impacted by strong prior-year comparisons. With the benefit of our margin initiatives, and despite significant challenges from the adverse impact of currency and tariff costs, we achieved strong growth in earnings in the quarter."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $5.06, compared with the prior-year amount of $4.31.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 1% to $731.4 million. By region, reported sales increased 7% in the Americas and 2% in Asia/Rest of World. Reported sales in Europe declined by 6%. Earnings before taxes amounted to $155.2 million, compared with $143.6 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $5.16, an increase of 11% over the prior-year amount of $4.65.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 5% as currency reduced reported sales growth by 4%. By region, local currency sales increased 7% in the Americas and 7% in Asia/Rest of World. Local currency sales declined 1% in Europe. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $177.7 million, a 5% increase from the prior-year amount of $169.3 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Six Month Results

GAAP Results

EPS was $9.48, compared with the prior-year amount of $7.88.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 2% to $1.411 billion. By region, reported sales increased 5% in the Americas and 3% in Asia/Rest of World. Reported sales in Europe declined 2%. Earnings before taxes amounted to $280.9 million, compared with $261.0 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $9.26, an increase of 11% over the prior-year amount of $8.38.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 6% as currency reduced reported sales growth by 4%. By region, local currency sales increased 5% in the Americas, 4% in Europe and 8% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $325.6 million, a 5% increase from the prior-year amount of $308.8 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Outlook

The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2019 will be approximately 5%. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $22.60 to $22.75, a growth rate of 11% to 12%. This compares with previous Adjusted EPS guidance of $22.55 to $22.75.

Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates that local currency sales growth in the third quarter 2019 will be in the range of 4% to 5%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $5.65 to $5.75, an increase of 10% to 12%.

While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known. The Company noted in making its outlook that economic uncertainty remains in certain regions of the world and market conditions are subject to change.

Conclusion

Filliol concluded, "With the exception of our Food Retail business, demand in our markets is favorable and our growth initiatives continue to generate tangible results. We assume market conditions will remain unchanged and our outlook for the third quarter is positive. As we look to the later part of the year, we acknowledge there is more uncertainty due to macroeconomic data. We remain focused on our growth strategy and believe we can continue to gain market share regardless of the economy. Based on market conditions today, we believe we can deliver strong results in 2019."

Other Matters

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results today (Thursday, August 1) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at www.mt.com/investors. The presentation referenced in the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our businesses' actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see the discussion on forward-looking statements in our current report on Form 10-K. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed under the caption "Factors affecting our future operating results" and in the "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, which describe risks and factors that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in those forward-looking statements.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)











































Three months ended











Three months ended

















June 30, 2019



% of sales



June 30, 2018



% of sales









































Net sales



$731,366

(a)

100.0







$721,996





100.0



Cost of sales



311,828





42.6







309,371





42.8



Gross profit



419,538





57.4







412,625





57.2











































Research and development



36,582





5.0







35,315





4.9



Selling, general and administrative



205,215





28.1







208,024





28.8



Amortization



12,326





1.7







11,970





1.7



Interest expense



8,882





1.2







8,309





1.2



Restructuring charges



2,891





0.4







7,321





1.0



Other charges (income), net



(1,574)





(0.2)







(1,916)





(0.3)



Earnings before taxes



155,216





21.2







143,602





19.9











































Provision for taxes



28,056





3.8







32,134





4.5



Net earnings



$127,160





17.4







$111,468





15.4











































Basic earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$5.15















$4.41











Weighted average number of common shares



24,698,032















25,299,414



















































Diluted earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$5.06















$4.31











Weighted average number of common



25,118,352















25,867,383











and common equivalent shares











































































Note:



































(a) Local currency sales increased 5% as compared to the same period in 2018.











































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT











































Three months ended











Three months ended

















June 30, 2019



% of sales



June 30, 2018



% of sales









































Earnings before taxes



$155,216















$143,602











Amortization



12,326















11,970











Interest expense



8,882















8,309











Restructuring charges



2,891















7,321











Other charges (income), net



(1,574)















(1,916)











Adjusted operating profit



$177,741

(b)

24.3







$169,286





23.4











































Note:



































(b) Adjusted operating profit increased 5% as compared to the same period in 2018.





METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)











































Six months ended











Six months ended

















June 30, 2019



% of sales



June 30, 2018



% of sales

































Net sales



$1,410,818

(a)

100.0







$1,382,817





100.0



Cost of sales



602,961





42.7







595,259





43.0



Gross profit



807,857





57.3







787,558





57.0











































Research and development



72,635





5.1







70,028





5.1



Selling, general and administrative



409,640





29.0







408,698





29.6



Amortization



24,548





1.7







23,705





1.7



Interest expense



17,976





1.4







16,668





1.2



Restructuring charges



4,414





0.3







11,734





0.8



Other charges (income), net



(2,248)





(0.1)







(4,316)





(0.3)



Earnings before taxes



280,892





19.9







261,041





18.9











































Provision for taxes



41,927





3.0







56,269





4.1



Net earnings



$238,965





16.9







$204,772





14.8











































Basic earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$9.65















$8.07











Weighted average number of common shares



24,774,262















25,383,402



















































Diluted earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$9.48















$7.88











Weighted average number of common



25,217,359















25,979,508











and common equivalent shares











































































Note:



































(a) Local currency sales increased 6% as compared to the same period in 2018.











































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT











































Six months ended











Six months ended

















June 30, 2019



% of sales



June 30, 2018



% of sales









































Earnings before taxes



$280,892















$261,041











Amortization



24,548















23,705











Interest expense



17,976















16,668











Restructuring charges



4,414















11,734











Other charges (income), net



(2,248)















(4,316)











Adjusted operating profit



$325,582 (b)

23.1







$308,832





22.3











































Note:



































(b) Adjusted operating profit increased 5% as compared to the same period in 2018.







METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

















































June 30, 2019



December 31, 2018





















Cash and cash equivalents



$124,439







$178,110

Accounts receivable, net



498,723







535,528

Inventories



286,347







268,821

Other current assets and prepaid expenses



71,937







63,401

Total current assets



981,446







1,045,860























Property, plant and equipment, net



728,007







717,526

Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net



745,768







752,088

Other non-current assets



205,637 (a)

103,373

Total assets



$2,660,858







$2,618,847























Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt



$51,918







$49,670

Trade accounts payable



160,584







196,641

Accrued and other current liabilities



494,749 (a)

488,123

Total current liabilities



707,251







734,434























Long-term debt



1,087,874







985,021

Other non-current liabilities



361,647 (a)

309,329

Total liabilities



2,156,772







2,028,784























Shareholders' equity



504,086







590,063

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$2,660,858







$2,618,847









(a) Includes a lease right-of-use asset of $88.1 million, a short-term lease liability of $26.4 million and a long-term lease liability of $62.3 million in accordance with ASC 842 "Leases" that went into effect on January 1, 2019.



METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

























Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018





















Cash flow from operating activities:















Net earnings $127,160

$111,468

$238,965

$204,772

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to















net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation 9,623

9,449

19,390

18,606

Amortization 12,326

11,970

24,548

23,705

Deferred tax expense (benefit) 58

(3,693)

(14,881)

(10,109)

Other 4,286

3,951

8,790

7,036

Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in















operating assets and liabilities (26,383)

7,050

(50,947)

(27,251)

Net cash provided by operating activities 127,070

140,195

225,865

216,759





















Cash flows from investing activities:















Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,144

23

1,216

4,530

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (22,295)

(31,812)

(44,699)

(61,586)

Acquisitions (504)

-

(504)

(500)

Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans (6,028)

3,738

(1,226)

7,042

Net cash used in investing activities (27,683)

(28,051)

(45,213)

(50,514)





















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from borrowings 336,123

266,668

638,830

603,180

Repayments of borrowings (261,083)

(171,410)

(532,729)

(502,524)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,767

4,291

37,757

9,960

Repurchases of common stock (186,249)

(118,749)

(372,500)

(237,499)

Acquisition contingent consideration payment -

-

(10,000)

-

Other financing activities 1,753

(1,635)

1,753

(1,635)

Net cash used in financing activities (100,689)

(20,835)

(236,889)

(128,518)





















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (739)

(7,067)

2,566

(3,224)





















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,041)

84,242

(53,671)

34,503





















Cash and cash equivalents:















Beginning of period 126,480

98,948

178,110

148,687

End of period $124,439

$183,190

$124,439

$183,190









































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW





















Net cash provided by operating activities $127,070

$140,195

$225,865

$216,759

Payments in respect of restructuring activities 3,154

8,167

6,846

13,409

Transition tax payment 4,289

4,200

4,289

4,200

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,144

23

1,216

4,530

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (22,295)

(31,812)

(44,699)

(61,586)

Adjusted free cash flow $113,362

$120,773

$193,517

$177,312





















