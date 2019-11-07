Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced third quarter results for 2019. Provided below are the highlights:

Reported sales increased 3% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales increased 4% in the quarter as currency reduced sales growth by 1% .

Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $5.20 , compared with $4.93 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $5.77 , an increase of 13% over the prior-year amount of $5.12 . Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and we have included a reconciliation to EPS on the last page of the attached schedules.

Quarterly Results

Olivier Filliol, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Local currency sales growth in the quarter excluding Food Retail, was 6%, with excellent growth in the Americas and solid growth in Europe and Asia/Rest of World. Despite continued challenges from the impact of adverse currency and tariff costs, we achieved strong margin improvement and earnings growth in the quarter."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $5.20, compared with the prior-year amount of $4.93.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 3% to $753.9 million. By region, reported sales increased 6% in the Americas and 2% in Asia/Rest of World. Reported sales in Europe declined by 2%. Earnings before taxes amounted to $169.4 million, compared with $160.4 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $5.77, an increase of 13% over the prior-year amount of $5.12.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 4% as currency reduced reported sales growth by 1%. By region, local currency sales increased 7% in the Americas, 2% in Europe and 4% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $196.2 million, an 8% increase from the prior-year amount of $182.0 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Year-to-Date Results

GAAP Results

EPS was $14.67, compared with the prior-year amount of $12.81.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 2% to $2.165 billion. By region, reported sales increased 5% in the Americas and 3% in Asia/Rest of World. Reported sales in Europe declined 2%. Earnings before taxes amounted to $450.3 million, compared with $421.4 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $15.02, an increase of 11% over the prior-year amount of $13.50.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 5% as currency reduced reported sales growth by 1%. By region, local currency sales increased 5% in the Americas, 3% in Europe and 7% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $521.8 million, a 6% increase from the prior-year amount of $490.8 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Outlook

Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates that local currency sales growth in the fourth quarter 2019 will be approximately 3%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $7.66 to $7.71, an increase of 12% to 13%.

For the full year 2019, local currency sales growth is expected to be approximately 5%. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $22.65 to $22.70, an increase of 11% to 12%.

The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2020 will be approximately 4%. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $24.85 to $25.10. Using the mid-point of 2019 guidance, this would result in Adjusted EPS growth of 10% to 11%.

While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known. The Company noted in making its outlook that uncertainty remains in the macroeconomic environment and market conditions are subject to change.

Conclusion

Filliol concluded, "We continue to benefit from our growth initiatives including investments in our field force, Spinnaker sales and marketing programs and new product launches. With the exception of Food Retail, demand in our markets is solid and we have generated good growth. As we look to 2020, we remain confident in the factors we can control – namely executing on our growth initiatives to continue to gain market share – but acknowledge greater uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment. We also believe that our margin and productivity initiatives will continue to yield tangible results. Based on market conditions today, we believe we can deliver strong results in 2019 and 2020."

Other Matters

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)









































Three months ended













Three months ended















September 30, 2019

% of sales





September 30, 2018

% of sales







































Net sales



$753,866 (a)

100.0







$734,846



100.0



Cost of sales



318,810



42.3







315,592



42.9



Gross profit



435,056



57.7







419,254



57.1









































Research and development



36,015



4.8







34,838



4.7



Selling, general and administrative



202,826



26.9







202,451



27.6



Amortization



12,329



1.6







11,856



1.6



Interest expense



9,800



1.3







9,003



1.2



Restructuring charges



6,732



0.9







2,222



0.3



Other charges (income), net



(2,005)



(0.3)







(1,479)



(0.1)



Earnings before taxes



169,359



22.5







160,363



21.8









































Provision for taxes



39,964



5.3







33,710



4.6



Net earnings



$129,395



17.2







$126,653



17.2









































Basic earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$5.28













$5.04









Weighted average number of common shares



24,487,268













25,126,061















































Diluted earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$5.20













$4.93









Weighted average number of common



24,880,179













25,683,365









and common equivalent shares









































































Note:































(a) Local currency sales increased 4% as compared to the same period in 2018.









































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT











































Three months ended













Three months ended















September 30, 2019

% of sales





September 30, 2018

% of sales







































Earnings before taxes



$169,359













$160,363









Amortization



12,329













11,856









Interest expense



9,800













9,003









Restructuring charges



6,732













2,222









Other charges (income), net



(2,005)













(1,479)









Adjusted operating profit



$196,215 (b)

26.0







$181,965



24.8









































Note:































(b) Adjusted operating profit increased 8% as compared to the same period in 2018.











METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)















































Nine months ended















Nine months ended

















September 30, 2019



% of sales



September 30, 2018



% of sales

































Net sales



$2,164,684

(a)

100.0







$2,117,663





100.0



Cost of sales



921,771





42.6







910,851





43.0



Gross profit



1,242,913





57.4







1,206,812





57.0











































Research and development



108,650





5.0







104,866





5.0



Selling, general and administrative



612,466





28.3







611,149





28.9



Amortization



36,877





1.7







35,561





1.7



Interest expense



27,776





1.3







25,671





1.2



Restructuring charges



11,146





0.5







13,956





0.6



Other charges (income), net



(4,253)





(0.2)







(5,795)





(0.3)



Earnings before taxes



450,251





20.8







421,404





19.9











































Provision for taxes



81,891





3.8







89,979





4.2



Net earnings



$368,360





17.0







$331,425





15.7











































Basic earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$14.93















$13.10











Weighted average number of common shares



24,677,546















25,296,680



















































Diluted earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$14.67















$12.81











Weighted average number of common



25,103,173















25,877,979











and common equivalent shares











































































Note:



































(a) Local currency sales increased 5% as compared to the same period in 2018.











































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT















































Nine months ended















Nine months ended

















September 30, 2019



% of sales



September 30, 2018



% of sales









































Earnings before taxes



$450,251















$421,404











Amortization



36,877















35,561











Interest expense



27,776















25,671











Restructuring charges



11,146















13,956











Other charges (income), net



(4,253)















(5,795)











Adjusted operating profit



$521,797 (b)

24.1







$490,797





23.2











































Note:



































(b) Adjusted operating profit increased 6% as compared to the same period in 2018.













METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)



















































September 30, 2019







December 31, 2018























Cash and cash equivalents



$120,534







$178,110

Accounts receivable, net



503,247







535,528

Inventories



280,978







268,821

Other current assets and prepaid expenses



59,049







63,401

Total current assets



963,808







1,045,860























Property, plant and equipment, net



722,592







717,526

Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net



740,595







752,088

Other non-current assets



208,874 (a)

103,373

Total assets



$2,635,869







$2,618,847























Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt



$48,577







$49,670

Trade accounts payable



148,220







196,641

Accrued and other current liabilities



522,458 (a)

488,123

Total current liabilities



719,255







734,434























Long-term debt



1,124,279







985,021

Other non-current liabilities



354,034 (a)

309,329

Total liabilities



2,197,568







2,028,784























Shareholders' equity



438,301







590,063

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$2,635,869







$2,618,847























(a) Includes a lease right-of-use asset of $88.2 million, a short-term lease liability of $26.9 million and a long-term lease liability of $62.0 million in accordance with ASC 842 "Leases" that went into effect on January 1, 2019.



METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net earnings $129,395

$126,653

$368,360

$331,425 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to













net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation 9,958

9,283

29,348

27,889 Amortization 12,329

11,856

36,877

35,561 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (3,082)

(1,792)

(17,963)

(11,901) Other 4,465

2,763

13,255

9,799 Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in













operating assets and liabilities 22,811

911

(28,136)

(26,340) Net cash provided by operating activities 175,876

149,674

401,741

366,433

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 32

3,279

1,248

7,809 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (26,928)

(35,079)

(71,627)

(96,665) Acquisitions (1,500)

(4,462)

(2,004)

(4,962) Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans (2,873)

(7,822)

(4,099)

(780) Net cash used in investing activities (31,269)

(44,084)

(76,482)

(94,598)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from borrowings 168,881

169,094

807,711

772,274 Repayments of borrowings (128,066)

(201,180)

(660,795)

(703,704) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 159

4,817

37,916

14,777 Repurchases of common stock (186,250)

(118,750)

(558,749)

(356,249) Acquisition contingent consideration payment -

-

(10,000)

- Other financing activities -

(29)

1,753

(1,664) Net cash used in financing activities (145,276)

(146,048)

(382,164)

(274,566)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,236)

(5,284)

(671)

(8,508)

















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,905)

(45,742)

(57,576)

(11,239)

















Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period 124,439

183,190

178,110

148,687 End of period $120,534

$137,448

$120,534

$137,448



































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

















Net cash provided by operating activities $175,876

$149,674

$401,741

$366,433 Payments in respect of restructuring activities 2,604

3,292

9,450

16,701 Payment for acquisition costs -

140

-

140 Transition tax payment -

-

4,289

4,200 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 32

3,279

1,248

7,809 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (26,928)

(35,079)

(71,627)

(96,665) Adjusted free cash flow $151,584

$121,306

$345,101

$298,618



















METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS





















































SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION

(unaudited)



































Europe

Americas

Asia/RoW Total





























U.S. Dollar Sales Growth (Decrease)























Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



(2%)

6%

2%

3%





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



(2%)

5%

3%

2%





























Local Currency Sales Growth (Decrease)























Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



2%

7%

4%

4%





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



3%

5%

7%

5%























































RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (unaudited)





























Three months ended Nine months ended



September 30, September 30,



2019

2018

% Growth

2019

2018

% Growth

























EPS as reported, diluted $5.20

$4.93

5%

$14.67

$12.81

15%

























Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.22 (a) 0.07 (a)



0.36 (a) 0.42 (a)

Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax 0.11 (b) 0.10 (b)



0.32 (b) 0.29 (b)

Income tax expense 0.24 (c) 0.02 (c)



(0.33) (c) (0.02) (c)



























Adjusted EPS, diluted $5.77

$5.12

13%

$15.02

$13.50

11%

























Notes:





















(a) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $6.7 million ($5.4 million after tax) and $2.2 million ($1.7 million after tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, and $11.1 million ($8.9 million after tax) and $14.0 million ($10.9 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs. (b) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization, net of tax, of $3.7 million ($2.8 million after tax) and $3.4 million ($2.5 million after tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, and $10.6 million ($8.0 million after tax) and $10.0 million ($7.5 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. (c) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our reported and estimated annual tax rate during the three and nine months ending September 30, 2019 and 2018, due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises.

