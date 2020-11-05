Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced third quarter results for 2020. Provided below are the highlights:

Reported sales increased 7% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales increased 6% in the quarter as currency benefited reported sales growth by 1% .

Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $6.68 , compared with $5.20 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $7.02 , an increase of 22% over the prior-year amount of $5.77 . Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.

Quarterly Results

Olivier Filliol, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Outstanding growth in China and strong growth in our Laboratory business resulted in excellent performance in the quarter despite negative impacts on our business from COVID-19. Our strong product portfolio combined with innovative sales and marketing strategies are yielding very good results despite the overall challenging environment. With the benefit of our temporary cost initiatives as well as ongoing margin and productivity initiatives, we had a strong increase in Adjusted Operating Profit margins and excellent growth in Adjusted EPS. Finally, cash flow generation was also very robust."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $6.68, compared with the prior-year amount of $5.20.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 7% to $807.4 million. By region, reported sales increased 2% in the Americas, 9% in Europe and 11% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $205.8 million, compared with $169.4 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $7.02, an increase of 22% over the prior-year amount of $5.77.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 6% as currency benefited sales growth by 1%. By region, local currency sales increased 3% in the Americas, 4% in Europe and 10% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $230.0 million, a 17% increase from the prior-year amount of $196.2 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Year-to-Date Results

GAAP Results

EPS was $15.92, compared with the prior-year amount of $14.67.

Compared with the prior year, total reported sales decreased 1% to $2.147 billion. By region, reported sales decreased 1% in the Americas and 1% in Europe and was constant in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $479.6 million, compared with $450.3 million in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $16.30, compared with the prior-year amount of $15.02.

Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency was constant as currency reduced reported sales by 1%. By region, local currency sales decreased 1% in the Americas and 2% in Europe and increased 1% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $547.9 million, a 5% increase from the prior-year amount of $521.8 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Share Repurchase Authorization

The Company has $0.9 billion remaining under the current authorization for the share repurchase program. The Company announced that the Board of Directors authorized an additional $2.5 billion to the share repurchase program. Any amount remaining under the existing program will be incorporated into the new authorization. Filliol commented, "The additional authorization allows us to continue the share repurchase program, which has provided strong returns for our shareholders over many years. We are confident in our future growth prospects, and our balance sheet and cash flow generation remain very strong." The Company expects the additional authorization will be utilized over the next several years. The Company added that the repurchases will be made through open market transactions, and the amount and timing will depend on business and market conditions, stock price, trading restrictions, the level of acquisition activity and other factors.

Outlook

The Company stated that forecasting continues to be challenging given the significant uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and ensuing impact to the global economic environment. While the Company is providing an estimate for sales growth and Adjusted EPS for 2020 and 2021, management cautions that market dynamics and impacts related to COVID-19 are fluid and changes to the business environment can happen quickly. The estimates include significant uncertainty and management acknowledges that market conditions are subject to change.

Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates the local currency sales growth in the fourth quarter 2020 will be in the range of 4% to 5%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $8.60 to $8.70, an increase of 11% to 12%.

For the full year 2020, local currency sales growth is expected to be approximately 1% and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be $24.87 to $24.97, a growth rate of 9% to 10%. This compares with previous guidance for Adjusted EPS of $22.70 to $23.20.

The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2021 to be in the range of 4% to 6%. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $27.50 to $28.30. Using the mid-point of 2020 guidance, this would result in Adjusted EPS growth of 10% to 14%.

While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known.

Conclusion

Filliol concluded, "The regional dynamics surrounding COVID-19 continue to change rapidly and the outlook for the global economy remains uncertain. We remain focused on factors we can control, namely ensuring the safety of our employees while serving our customers, the majority of which are in essential end markets including life sciences and food manufacturing. We continue to launch leading-edge instruments and services and have adapted our innovative digital sales and marketing approaches to ensure our go-to-market approach is highly effective given current market conditions. As we look to the remainder of 2020 and to 2021, we believe we will continue to gain share and deliver solid results. We will remain agile and adapt as necessary to changes in market conditions."

Other Matters

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)











































Three months ended









Three months ended













September 30, 2020

% of sales

September 30, 2019

% of sales









































Net sales



$807,357

(a)

100.0







$753,866





100.0



Cost of sales



337,749





41.8







318,810





42.3



Gross profit



469,608





58.2







435,056





57.7











































Research and development



34,656





4.3







36,015





4.8



Selling, general and administrative



204,974





25.4







202,826





26.9



Amortization



14,121





1.7







12,329





1.6



Interest expense



9,310





1.2







9,800





1.3



Restructuring charges



4,570





0.6







6,732





0.9



Other charges (income), net



(3,832)





(0.5)







(2,005)





(0.3)



Earnings before taxes



205,809





25.5







169,359





22.5











































Provision for taxes



44,042





5.5







39,964





5.3



Net earnings



$161,767





20.0







$129,395





17.2











































Basic earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$6.76















$5.28











Weighted average number of common shares



23,922,272















24,487,268



















































Diluted earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$6.68















$5.20











Weighted average number of common



24,225,204















24,880,179











and common equivalent shares











































































Note:



































(a) Local currency sales increased 6% as compared to the same period in 2019.











































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT











































Three months ended









Three months ended













September 30, 2020

% of sales

September 30, 2019

% of sales









































Earnings before taxes



$205,809















$169,359











Amortization



14,121















12,329











Interest expense



9,310















9,800











Restructuring charges



4,570















6,732











Other charges (income), net



(3,832)















(2,005)











Adjusted operating profit



$229,978

(b)

28.5







$196,215





26.0











































Note:



































(b) Adjusted operating profit increased 17% as compared to the same period in 2019.





METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited)











































Nine months ended









Nine months ended













September 30, 2020

% of sales

September 30, 2019

% of sales

































Net sales



$2,147,192

(a)

100.0







$2,164,684

(a)

100.0



Cost of sales



905,205





42.2







921,771





42.6



Gross profit



1,241,987





57.8







1,242,913





57.4











































Research and development



100,236





4.7







108,650





5.0



Selling, general and administrative



593,852





27.7







612,466





28.3



Amortization



42,008





2.0







36,877





1.7



Interest expense



29,111





1.3







27,776





1.3



Restructuring charges



7,335





0.3







11,146





0.5



Other charges (income), net



(10,118)





(0.5)







(4,253)





(0.2)



Earnings before taxes



479,563





22.3







450,251





20.8











































Provision for taxes



93,119





4.3







81,891





3.8



Net earnings



$386,444





18.0







$368,360





17.0











































Basic earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$16.13















$14.93











Weighted average number of common shares



23,963,311















24,677,546



















































Diluted earnings per common share:



































Net earnings



$15.92















$14.67











Weighted average number of common



24,272,354















25,103,173











and common equivalent shares











































































Note:



































(a) Local currency sales were flat compared to the same period in 2019.











































RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT











































Nine months ended









Nine months ended













September 30, 2020

% of sales

September 30, 2019

% of sales









































Earnings before taxes



$479,563















$450,251











Amortization



42,008















36,877











Interest expense



29,111















27,776











Restructuring charges



7,335















11,146











Other charges (income), net



(10,118)















(4,253)











Adjusted operating profit



$547,899 (b)

25.5







$521,797





24.1











































Note:



































(b) Adjusted operating profit increased 5% as compared to the same period in 2019.







METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)















































September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019





















Cash and cash equivalents



$153,686







$207,785

Accounts receivable, net



521,777







566,256

Inventories



292,329







274,285

Other current assets and prepaid expenses



78,528







61,321

Total current assets



1,046,320







1,109,647























Property, plant and equipment, net



758,010







748,657

Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net



740,873







742,221

Other non-current assets



221,333







188,796

Total assets



$2,766,536







$2,789,321























Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt



$55,111







$55,868

Trade accounts payable



146,646







185,592

Accrued and other current liabilities



562,324







513,052

Total current liabilities



764,081







754,512























Long-term debt



1,169,136







1,235,350

Other non-current liabilities



390,252







378,679

Total liabilities



2,323,469







2,368,541























Shareholders' equity



443,067







420,780

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$2,766,536







$2,789,321

























METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net earnings $161,767

$129,395

$386,444

$368,360 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to













net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation 10,622

9,958

30,949

29,348 Amortization 14,121

12,329

42,008

36,877 Deferred tax benefit (2,420)

(3,082)

(6,990)

(17,963) Other 4,430

4,465

13,248

13,255 Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in













operating assets and liabilities 36,559

22,811

8,171

(28,136) Net cash provided by operating activities 225,079

175,876

473,830

401,741

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,021

32

3,046

1,248 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (20,339)

(26,928)

(57,428)

(71,627) Acquisitions -

(1,500)

(6,242)

(2,004) Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans (140)

(2,873)

(9,421)

(4,099) Net cash used in investing activities (19,458)

(31,269)

(70,045)

(76,482)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from borrowings 72,262

168,881

1,148,360

807,711 Repayments of borrowings (63,066)

(128,066)

(1,231,191)

(660,795) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,444

159

26,194

37,916 Repurchases of common stock (199,999)

(186,250)

(399,999)

(558,749) Acquisition contingent consideration payment -

-

-

(10,000) Other financing activities -

-

(800)

1,753 Net cash used in financing activities (182,359)

(145,276)

(457,436)

(382,164)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,147

(3,236)

(448)

(671)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 26,409

(3,905)

(54,099)

(57,576)

















Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period 127,277

124,439

$207,785

178,110 End of period $153,686

$120,534

$153,686

$120,534



































RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

















Net cash provided by operating activities $225,079

$175,876

$473,830

$401,741 Payments in respect of restructuring activities 1,634

2,604

6,261

9,450 Transition tax payment 4,264

-

4,264

4,289 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,021

32

3,046

1,248 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (20,339)

(26,928)

(57,428)

(71,627) Adjusted free cash flow $211,659

$151,584

$429,973

$345,101



















METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.

OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS





















































SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION

(unaudited)



































Europe

Americas

Asia/RoW Total





























U.S. Dollar Sales Growth (Decrease)























Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



9%

2%

11%

7%





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020



(1%)

(1%)

0%

(1%)





























Local Currency Sales Growth (Decrease)























Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



4%

3%

10%

6%





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020



(2%)

(1%)

1%

0%























































RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

(unaudited)































Three months ended Nine months ended



September 30, September 30,



2020

2019

% Growth

2020

2019

% Growth

























EPS as reported, diluted $6.68

$5.20

28%

$15.92

$14.67

9%

























Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.15 (a) 0.22 (a)



0.24 (a) 0.36 (a)

Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax 0.12 (b) 0.11 (b)



0.35 (b) 0.32 (b)

Income tax expense 0.07 (c) 0.24 (c)



(0.21) (c) (0.33) (c)

























Adjusted EPS, diluted $7.02

$5.77

22%

$16.30

$15.02

9%

























Notes:





















(a) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $4.6 million ($3.6 million after tax) and $6.7 million ($5.4 million after tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and $7.3 million ($5.8 million after tax) and $11.1 million ($8.9 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs. (b) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $3.8 million ($2.8 million after tax) and $3.7 million ($2.8 million after tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, and of $11.2 million ($8.5 million after tax) and $10.6 million ($8.0 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (c) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our quarterly and estimated annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises.

SOURCE Mettler-Toledo International Inc.