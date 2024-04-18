MEVIY, AN AI-DRIVEN PLATFORM FOR PARTS PROCUREMENT, ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF GEOMETRIC TOLERANCING FOR CNC TURNING PARTS

Nine types of geometric tolerances with automated quoting and precise specifications in 0.01mm increments now available.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., has rolled out a significant enhancement: geometric tolerancing for CNC turning parts. This latest addition further amplifies the platform's capabilities, enabling customers to access nine types of geometric tolerances with a remarkable accuracy of up to 0.01 mm.

Recognizing the persistent challenges within the realm of high-precision parts procurement—ranging from protracted quotation processes to extended delivery lead times and price volatility—meviy initially introduced geometric tolerancing for CNC milled parts in October 2022. Building on the success and demand for this feature, the platform now extends its functionality to CNC turning parts. This enhancement empowers customers to seamlessly specify geometric tolerances directly from their 3D data, facilitating instant quotations and expediting the procurement process with unparalleled efficiency.

Compatible Materials, Surface Treatments, and Heat Treatments

Material Tolerance Range Compatible Surface Treatments Steel 1045 Carbon Steel 0.01-0.10 Black Oxide

Electroless Nickel Plating

Hard Chrome Plating

Salt-Bath Nitrocarburizing

Phosphate Coating 1018 Carbon Steel 0.01-0.10 4135 Alloy Steel 0.01-0.10 4140 Alloy Steel 0.01-0.10 O1 Tool Steel 0.01-0.10 SKD11 0.01-0.10 SKD61 0.01-0.10 SUJ2 0.01-0.10 Stainless

Steel 303 SS 0.01-0.10 - 304 SS 0.01-0.10 316 SS 0.01-0.10 440C SS 0.01-0.10 Aluminum 2017 0.02-0.10 Clear Anodize

Black Anodize

Black Anodize (matte) 5056 0.02-0.10 6061 0.02-0.10 7075 0.02-0.10 Brass C3604-LCd 0.02-0.10 -

About meviy:

meviy is a next-generation manufacturing platform that offers instant quotations and on-demand custom mechanical parts services, empowering businesses to optimize efficiency and achieve unparalleled success in the competitive market landscape.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

