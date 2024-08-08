meviy Announces a 30% Price Reduction on CNC Milling Aluminum Products

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., is excited to announce effective immediately, the sales price of our CNC milling aluminum products will be reduced by 30%. This decision reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions to our customers.

This significant price reduction applies to the following items within our CNC milling aluminum product line, with no surface treatment:

6061 Aluminum: Known for its versatility, strength, and excellent machinability, 6061 aluminum is ideal for structural applications and components requiring good corrosion resistance.

5052 Aluminum: With its high fatigue strength and excellent corrosion resistance, 5052 aluminum is perfect for automotive, aerospace and manufacturing environments and applications requiring strong, flexible materials.

2017 Aluminum: This high-strength alloy is commonly used in structural components, aircraft and machine construction, due to its superior mechanical properties and good machinability.

"We understand the importance of delivering value without compromising on quality," remarks Dan Petersen, meviy Public Relations. "Our state-of-the-art CNC milling services, combined with this new pricing strategy, ensure our customers receive top-tier products at competitive prices."

For additional details on the 30% price reduction, please click here.

About meviy:

meviy is a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC Milling, CNC Turning, and Sheet Metal Fabrication of custom parts. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, dependable, and cost-effective choice for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

