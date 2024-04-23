meviy ANNOUNCES PRICING ADJUSTMENTS FOR TURNING PARTS SERVICE FOR STEEL PRODUCTS

Misumi USA

Apr 23, 2024, 13:06 ET

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., has announced a pricing adjustment to its Turning Parts service, specifically for steel products. This adjustment reflects meviy's commitment to providing competitive pricing while maintaining exceptional quality and service.

Effective immediately, customers can expect significant price drops on various quantities of steel products, utilized in the Turning Parts service including:

  •  1045 Carbon Steel
  •  1018 Carbon Steel
  •  4135 Alloy Steel
  •  4140 Alloy Steel
  •  O1 Tool Steel
  •  SKD11
  •  SKD61
  • SUJ2

The following table outlines the changes:

Quantity

Price Drop

1

55 %

2-10

10 %

This pricing adjustment underscores meviy's dedication to providing accessible manufacturing solutions without compromising on quality. By offering reduced prices for steel products within the Turning Parts service, meviy aims to empower businesses of all sizes to achieve their production goals efficiently and cost-effectively.

"We are thrilled to introduce these pricing adjustments to our Turning Parts service for steel products," said Brice Hiner. Associate Director Marketing, USA Industrial Digital Business Company at meviy. "We are constantly striving to enhance value for our customers, and these changes reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence at every level of our service."

For more information about meviy's Turning Parts service or to place an order, please click here

About meviy:
meviy is a next-generation manufacturing platform that offers instant quotations and on-demand custom mechanical parts services, empowering businesses to optimize efficiency and achieve unparalleled success in the competitive market landscape.

About MISUMI:
MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

