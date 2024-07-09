meviy Enhances Sheet Metal Processing Service with Additional Edge Breaking Option

In our ongoing commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, we now offer "edge breaking" as an optional feature in our sheet metal processing service. Currently, our process guarantees burrs and raised lips on the bottom edges of parts are 0.1mm or less.

Key Features of Additional Edge Breaking Option:

Improved Surface Finish: A high-quality finish is produced on both top and bottom surfaces of the part.

A high-quality finish is produced on both top and bottom surfaces of the part. Reduced Burrs: Any burrs or raised lips on the bottom surface of parts will be removed and replaced by a 0.1mm Radius edge, increasing the quality and accuracy of parts.

Any burrs or raised lips on the bottom surface of parts will be removed and replaced by a 0.1mm Radius edge, increasing the quality and accuracy of parts. Applicable Materials and Thicknesses: The additional edge breaking option is available for a wide range of materials and sheet thicknesses to accommodate various project requirements.

Why Choose Additional Edge Breaking?

Incorporating additional edge breaking into the sheet metal process workflow offers significant engineering advantages, particularly in terms of precision and quality of the final product.

This additional edge breaking is especially beneficial for applications requiring high finish surfaces and minimal burrs. It supports faster and more efficient production cycles while maintaining stringent quality standards, enhancing both the functionality and aesthetics of the components produced. By integrating this step into the workflow, meviy ensures superior product integrity and performance.

Surface Treatment Compatibility:

Edge Breaking is available with many surface treatment options ensuring customers can achieve the desired aesthetic and functional properties for their sheet metal components. For more information about applicable materials & surface finish options, please click here.

For additional details about edge breaking and its impact on improving production cycles while upholding stringent quality standards, enhancing both the functionality and aesthetics of your components, please click here.

About meviy:

meviy is a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC Milling, CNC Turning, and Sheet Metal Fabrication of custom parts. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, dependable, and cost-effective choice for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

Media Contact:

Daniel Petersen

[email protected]

SOURCE MISUMI USA