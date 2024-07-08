meviy Expands CNC Turning Capabilities with New Profile Shapes

The addition of these profiles adheres to the same maximum length as current meviy CNC turned parts, ensuring seamless integration into existing processes. Available in all materials and surface treatments currently offered, the new shapes provide enhanced options for engineers and manufacturers looking to streamline their supply chain with precision-engineered components.

It's important to note individual and geometric tolerancing are not applicable to these new profiles, as general tolerancing standards apply. Customers requiring specific surface roughness specifications, can utilize meviy's customizable option feature upon request.

"At meviy, we are committed to continuously evolving our platform to meet the diverse needs of our customers," said Dan Petersen, Public Relations at meviy. "The introduction of Convex Radius and Taper profiles underscores our dedication to providing high-quality, customizable parts with the precision and reliability our customers expect."

