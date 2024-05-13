meviy Introduces 15 New Resin Materials for CNC Turning

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., and a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, is proud to announce the addition of 15 new resin materials to its CNC Turning capabilities. These new materials offer a diverse range of mechanical properties and come in various color options to suit the needs of different projects.

New Resin Materials Available for CNC Turning Resin Turned Parts Sample

With a standard lead time of just 8 days, customers can now access a wider selection of materials for their CNC Turning projects. The technical specifications for each material, including available sizes, can be viewed on meviy's website here, while color options for each material are detailed here.

In addition to material variety, meviy offers threaded inserts for the new resin materials at 4 nominal lengths for each diameter, providing enhanced versatility and customization options, which can be seen here. Machining limits for wall thickness and volume material removal are detailed here.

meviy's new resin materials boast dimensional tolerances as low as 0.05mm, with fit tolerance for precision holes specified to Grade IT7 or above, ensuring accuracy in every project.

"We are excited to expand our range of resin materials for CNC Turning," remarks Brice Hiner Associate Director Marketing- USA, Industrial Digital Business Company at meviy. "These new options empower our customers to achieve their project goals with greater flexibility and precision."

For more information about meviy's CNC Turning capabilities and the new resin materials, please visit meviy's website.

About meviy

meviy is a next-generation manufacturing platform that offers instant quotations and on-demand custom mechanical parts services, empowering businesses to optimize efficiency and achieve unparalleled success in the competitive market landscape.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

SOURCE MISUMI USA