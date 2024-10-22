meviy Introduces Anodized Aluminum Sheet Metal

For users working with 3D CAD designs, meviy's anodized aluminum sheets offer a new level of versatility and precision. Available in both Clear and Black finishes, these sheets provide an attractive, corrosion-resistant surface while maintaining the strength and lightweight characteristics of aluminum.

Key Features of meviy's Anodized Aluminum Sheets:

Rapid Lead Times: Lead times as short as five days ensure that production timelines remain uninterrupted.

Customizable Thickness: A variety of thicknesses are available to meet specific design requirements.

High-Quality Surface Finish: The anodized coating offers enhanced corrosion resistance and a sleek, uniform appearance.

To ensure optimal results when integrating meviy's anodized aluminum sheets into projects, several factors should be considered:

Cut Surfaces: Pre-finished sheets will not have a surface finish on cut edges (see Figure 1). If a finished look is required on these surfaces, it is recommended to select a material that is not pre-finished and specify anodizing after cutting.

Bending and Color Variations: The surface treatment may peel at bends, (see Figure 2) and slight color differences can occur depending on part shape and cutting method. Surface treatment thickness cannot be specified, and variations in plating appearance may occur depending on the delivery date.

Assembly Considerations: Assembled components, such as nuts, will not be anodized.

This new offering from meviy provides a robust solution that balances durability, lightweight properties, and aesthetic appeal. Whether designing for consumer products, automotive applications, or industrial equipment, meviy's anodized aluminum sheets provide the quality and performance needed.

For detailed color comparisons between meviy's anodized aluminum plated products and pre-finished sheets, please click here. meviy's anodized aluminum sheets are now available to streamline the production process with fast and reliable service.

For more information or to place an order, click here.

About meviy:

meviy is a next-generation manufacturing platform that offers instant quotations and on-demand custom mechanical parts services, empowering businesses to optimize efficiency and achieve unparalleled success in the competitive market landscape.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

SOURCE MISUMI USA