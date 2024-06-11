meviy Introduces Etching Option for Inch Sheet Metal Components

The Inch Etching service caters to a wide range of materials and sheet thicknesses, providing customers with extensive options for customization. From Low Carbon Steel to Stainless Steel and Aluminum alloys, meviy ensures versatility to meet diverse project requirements.

Below is a breakdown of the new materials and sheet thicknesses available for etching:

Material: Steel Surface Treatment Sheet Thickness (Inch)*1 Low Carbon Steel (Cold/Hot Rolled) - 0.0299″ (#22), 0.0359″ (#20), 0.0418″ (#19), 0.0478″ (#18), 0.0538″ (#17), 0.0598″ (#16), 0.0747″ (#14), 0.0897″ (#13), 0.1046″ (#12), 0.1196″ (#11), 0.1345″ (#10), 0.1943″ (#6), 0.2500″, 0.3750″ Cold Rolled Low Carbon Steel Electrolytic Galvanized 0.0336" (#22), 0.0396" (#20), 0.0516" (#18), 0.0635″ (#16), 0.0785" (#14) Hot Galvanized 0.0276" (#24), 0.0336" (#22), 0.0516" (#18), 0.0635" (#16), 0.0785″ (#14) Material: Stainless Steel Surface Treatment Sheet Thickness (Inch)*1 304 Stainless Steel 2B 0.0312″ (#22), 0.0375″ (#20), 0.0437″ (#19), 0.0500″ (#18), 0.0625″ (#16), 0.0781″ (#14), 0.0937″ (#13), 0.1094″ (#12), 0.1250″ (#11), 0.1406″ (#10), 0.1719″ (#8), 0.1875″ (#7), 0.2500″ (#3) #4 0.0312″ (#22), 0.0375″ (#20), 0.0437″ (#19), 0.0500″ (#18), 0.0562″ (#17), 0.0625″ (#16), 0.0781″ (#14), 0.0937″ (#13) Material: Aluminum Surface Treatment Sheet Thickness (Inch)*1 5052 Aluminum Alloy - 0.020″, 0.025″, 0.032″, 0.040″, 0.050″, 0.063″, 0.080″, 0.090″, 0.100″, 0.125″ 6061 Aluminum Alloy - 0.025″, 0.032″, 0.040″, 0.050″, 0.063″, 0.080″, 0.090″, 0.100″, 0.125″

This service expansion will allow the user to add custom text that is laser-etched into their Inch sheet metal parts for labeling or quick part identification. Additionally, meviy is proud to offer this enhanced customization feature at a competitive price, with the ability to add etching for as low as $5 a part.

"We're excited to introduce the Inch Etching option, providing our customers with greater flexibility and customization for their projects," said Dan Petersen, Public Relations at meviy. "With this addition, we aim to streamline the manufacturing process and empower our clients to achieve their desired outcomes with precision and efficiency."

Click the links that follow to discover the simplicity of setting up etching for CNC machining or sheet metal components with meviy.

About meviy:

meviy is a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC Milling, CNC Turning, and Sheet Metal Fabrication of custom parts. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

SOURCE MISUMI USA