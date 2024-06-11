meviy Introduces Etching Option for Inch Sheet Metal Components

News provided by

MISUMI USA

Jun 11, 2024, 12:12 ET

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., proudly announces the addition of an etching option for Inch gauge sheet metal to its repertoire of services. This new feature adds etching to inch gauge sheet metal, complimenting existing etching options for metric sheet metal and CNC Milling parts.

The Inch Etching service caters to a wide range of materials and sheet thicknesses, providing customers with extensive options for customization. From Low Carbon Steel to Stainless Steel and Aluminum alloys, meviy ensures versatility to meet diverse project requirements.

Below is a breakdown of the new materials and sheet thicknesses available for etching:

Material: Steel

Surface Treatment

Sheet Thickness (Inch)*1

Low Carbon Steel (Cold/Hot Rolled)

-

0.0299″ (#22), 0.0359″ (#20), 0.0418″ (#19), 0.0478″ (#18),

0.0538″ (#17), 0.0598″ (#16), 0.0747″ (#14), 0.0897″ (#13),

0.1046″ (#12), 0.1196″ (#11), 0.1345″ (#10), 0.1943″ (#6),

0.2500″, 0.3750″

Cold Rolled Low Carbon Steel

Electrolytic Galvanized

0.0336" (#22), 0.0396" (#20), 0.0516" (#18), 0.0635″ (#16),

0.0785" (#14)

Hot Galvanized

0.0276" (#24), 0.0336" (#22), 0.0516" (#18), 0.0635" (#16),

0.0785″ (#14)

Material: Stainless Steel

Surface Treatment

Sheet Thickness (Inch)*1

304 Stainless Steel

2B

0.0312″ (#22), 0.0375″ (#20), 0.0437″ (#19), 0.0500″ (#18),

0.0625″ (#16), 0.0781″ (#14), 0.0937″ (#13), 0.1094″ (#12),

0.1250″ (#11), 0.1406″ (#10), 0.1719″ (#8), 0.1875″ (#7),

0.2500″ (#3)

#4

0.0312″ (#22), 0.0375″ (#20), 0.0437″ (#19), 0.0500″ (#18),

0.0562″ (#17), 0.0625″ (#16), 0.0781″ (#14), 0.0937″ (#13)

Material: Aluminum

Surface Treatment

Sheet Thickness (Inch)*1

5052 Aluminum Alloy

-

0.020″, 0.025″, 0.032″, 0.040″, 0.050″, 0.063″, 0.080″, 0.090″,

0.100″, 0.125″

6061 Aluminum Alloy

-

0.025″, 0.032″, 0.040″, 0.050″, 0.063″, 0.080″, 0.090″, 0.100″,

0.125″

This service expansion will allow the user to add custom text that is laser-etched into their Inch sheet metal parts for labeling or quick part identification. Additionally, meviy is proud to offer this enhanced customization feature at a competitive price, with the ability to add etching for as low as $5 a part.

"We're excited to introduce the Inch Etching option, providing our customers with greater flexibility and customization for their projects," said Dan Petersen, Public Relations at meviy. "With this addition, we aim to streamline the manufacturing process and empower our clients to achieve their desired outcomes with precision and efficiency."

Click the links that follow to discover the simplicity of setting up etching for CNC machining or sheet metal components with meviy.

About meviy:
meviy is a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC Milling, CNC Turning, and Sheet Metal Fabrication of custom parts. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide.

About MISUMI:
MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, reliable, and cost-effective option for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

SOURCE MISUMI USA

Also from this source

meviy Empowers Japan's Tsubame Industries' Archax Robot Development, Revolutionizing Parts Procurement in the Robotics Industry

meviy Empowers Japan's Tsubame Industries' Archax Robot Development, Revolutionizing Parts Procurement in the Robotics Industry

meviy, the groundbreaking AI-driven parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., proudly announces its integral role in the production...
meviy Introduces 15 New Resin Materials for CNC Turning

meviy Introduces 15 New Resin Materials for CNC Turning

meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., and a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics