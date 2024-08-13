meviy Introduces New Expedited Shipping Options for CNC Milling Parts

MISUMI USA

Aug 13, 2024, 11:00 ET

Revolutionize Your Manufacturing Process with Faster Delivery Times

SCHAUMBURG, lll., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., is excited to announce the launch of our new expedited shipping options for CNC milling parts. This innovative service is designed to accelerate your manufacturing process, providing custom mechanical parts faster than ever before.

New Lead Times: 

Material

Finish/Treatment/Alloys/Compounds

Standard

Expedited

Carbon Steels

No treatment

As soon as 8 days

As soon as 5 days

Finished/Treated

As soon as 10 days

As soon as 5 days

Stainless Steels

303 / 304

As soon as 8 days

As soon as 6 days

316 / 430

As soon as 12 days

As soon as 8 days

Aluminum Alloys

No treatment

As soon as 8 days

As soon as 5 days

Anodized

As soon as 10 days

As soon as 7 days

Resins

Acetal, MC Nylon, UHMWPE, ABS

As soon as 8 days

As soon as 6 days

Why Choose meviy's Expedited Shipping?

  • Rapid Turnaround: Our new expedited service significantly reduces shipping times, ensuring you receive your parts as quickly as possible.
  • Versatile Materials: This service is available for a variety of materials, including Carbon Steels, Stainless Steels, Aluminum Alloys, and Resins.
  • Quality Assurance: Enjoy the same high-quality parts with even quicker delivery times, backed by our stringent quality control processes.

What Does This Mean for You?

  • Faster Prototyping and Production: Minimize downtime and speed up your project timelines, allowing for quicker iterations and product development.
  • Increased Efficiency: Receive critical components just in time to keep your production lines running smoothly, reducing delays and maintaining workflow continuity.
  • Enhanced Competitiveness: Beat the competition by reducing your product lead times and delivering to your customers quicker, giving you a competitive edge in the market.

"meviy's expedited shipping options are designed to support the dynamic needs of the engineering and manufacturing sectors," comments Dan Petersen, Public Relations at meviy. "By leveraging our advanced logistics and streamlined processes, we are committed to helping you achieve greater efficiency and success in your projects."

For additional details on our new expedited shipping options for CNC milling parts, please click here.

About meviy:
meviy is a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC Milling, CNC Turning, and Sheet Metal Fabrication of custom parts. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide. 

About MISUMI:
MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, dependable, and cost-effective choice for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

