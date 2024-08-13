meviy Introduces New Expedited Shipping Options for CNC Milling Parts

Revolutionize Your Manufacturing Process with Faster Delivery Times

SCHAUMBURG, lll., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., is excited to announce the launch of our new expedited shipping options for CNC milling parts. This innovative service is designed to accelerate your manufacturing process, providing custom mechanical parts faster than ever before.

New Lead Times:

Material Finish/Treatment/Alloys/Compounds Standard Expedited Carbon Steels No treatment As soon as 8 days As soon as 5 days Finished/Treated As soon as 10 days As soon as 5 days Stainless Steels 303 / 304 As soon as 8 days As soon as 6 days 316 / 430 As soon as 12 days As soon as 8 days Aluminum Alloys No treatment As soon as 8 days As soon as 5 days Anodized As soon as 10 days As soon as 7 days Resins Acetal, MC Nylon, UHMWPE, ABS As soon as 8 days As soon as 6 days

Why Choose meviy's Expedited Shipping?

Rapid Turnaround: Our new expedited service significantly reduces shipping times, ensuring you receive your parts as quickly as possible.

Our new expedited service significantly reduces shipping times, ensuring you receive your parts as quickly as possible. Versatile Materials: This service is available for a variety of materials, including Carbon Steels, Stainless Steels, Aluminum Alloys, and Resins.

This service is available for a variety of materials, including Carbon Steels, Stainless Steels, Aluminum Alloys, and Resins. Quality Assurance: Enjoy the same high-quality parts with even quicker delivery times, backed by our stringent quality control processes.

What Does This Mean for You?

Faster Prototyping and Production: Minimize downtime and speed up your project timelines, allowing for quicker iterations and product development.

Minimize downtime and speed up your project timelines, allowing for quicker iterations and product development. Increased Efficiency: Receive critical components just in time to keep your production lines running smoothly, reducing delays and maintaining workflow continuity.

Receive critical components just in time to keep your production lines running smoothly, reducing delays and maintaining workflow continuity. Enhanced Competitiveness: Beat the competition by reducing your product lead times and delivering to your customers quicker, giving you a competitive edge in the market.

"meviy's expedited shipping options are designed to support the dynamic needs of the engineering and manufacturing sectors," comments Dan Petersen, Public Relations at meviy. "By leveraging our advanced logistics and streamlined processes, we are committed to helping you achieve greater efficiency and success in your projects."

For additional details on our new expedited shipping options for CNC milling parts, please click here.

About meviy:

meviy is a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC Milling, CNC Turning, and Sheet Metal Fabrication of custom parts. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide.

About MISUMI:

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, dependable, and cost-effective choice for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

