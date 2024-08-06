meviy Introduces New Hexagon Bar Shapes for CNC Turning

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- meviy, the cutting-edge parts procurement platform developed by MISUMI Group Inc., is excited to announce the immediate availability of hexagon bar shapes for CNC Turning. This new addition significantly expands the versatility and application of meviy's offerings, catering to a wider range of machining needs.

Tolerances: The hex shapes adhere to the h12 standard.

The hex shapes adhere to the h12 standard. Tolerance Limitations: Individual and geometric tolerancing is not available for hex shapes.

Individual and geometric tolerancing is not available for hex shapes. Surface Treatments: All surface treatments and heat treatments are available for hex bar materials.

All surface treatments and heat treatments are available for hex bar materials. Surface Roughness: Specification for surface roughness is not available on hex shapes.

Specification for surface roughness is not available on hex shapes. Materials: Hex bars are available in steel, stainless steel, and brass.

Hex bars are available in steel, stainless steel, and brass. Standards: JIS standard hex sizes for each available material are listed in Table 1.

meviy's commitment to providing high-quality and precise machining solutions is reflected in the introduction of these hexagon bar shapes, ensuring customers can achieve the best results in their CNC turning projects.

For more information about the new hexagon bar shapes and how they can enhance your manufacturing capabilities, please click here.

meviy is a leading provider of precision manufacturing solutions, specializing in CNC Milling, CNC Turning, and Sheet Metal Fabrication of custom parts. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, meviy delivers high-quality, custom parts to a diverse range of industries worldwide.

MISUMI is a global distributor and manufacturer of industrial automation components. With a commitment to offering efficient, cost-effective solutions, MISUMI is a single source for the electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly industry. MISUMI's catalog of highly configurable components is a fast, dependable, and cost-effective choice for last-minute design changes, prototyping, and meeting full-scale design and application requirements.

